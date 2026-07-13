Norwegian Air and British Airways delight football fans with playful World Cup bet on Instagram

The friendly wager began on Jul 8, shortly after Norway booked its place in the quarter-finals with a win over Brazil.

In an Instagram reel, Norwegian Air challenged British Airways, writing: "@british_airways, ready to risk your logo?"

In the caption, the Norwegian low-cost airline added: "Do you wanna make a bet? If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday for one day. And vice versa. Deal?"

British Airways replied: "Don't make bets you can't win." – a comment that has since received more than 100,000 likes.

The post has since attracted more than 318,000 likes and thousands of comments, including responses from several airlines.

Malaysia Airlines joked: "We'll be watching with our satay in one hand and signature drink in the other," while Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia wrote: "We'll be cheering with an ice-cold Martebe in hand."

Swiss Air, Qatar Airways, Icelandair, Air India, Skyscanner and Flightradar24 also joined in with playful comments.