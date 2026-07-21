How the horror film Obsession turns the anxieties of modern dating into something terrifying

It’s been a long time since this scaredy-cat watched a supernatural horror film either at home or in the cinema (so no thank you, Polong). But when I saw the headlines surrounding Obsession, I was intrigued.

The film was directed by Curry Barker, a 26-year-old comedy YouTuber turned feature filmmaker. Made on a modest budget of about US$750,000 and featuring a cast largely made up of newcomers, the film has grossed more than US$426 million worldwide.

I watched the film to find out what the hype was about. Instead, I walked out thinking about something I hadn't expected at all: The fears and uncertainties of dating in the modern world.

On paper, Obsession sounds like a familiar psychological horror.

Bear has spent years harbouring feelings for his co-worker Nikki but has never found the courage to tell her. When the opportunity finally presents itself, he freezes. In a moment of frustration and panic, he makes a wish with a supernatural object, asking for Nikki to "love me more than anyone else in the f****** world".

His wish comes true, just not in the way he imagined. Nikki does end up "loving" him, but she also turns into an obsessive, violent, possessive and downright crazy person who isn't really her at all.

Much of the conversation surrounding the film has centred on its allegory for misogyny, incel culture and the entitled "nice guy" who believes affection is something he deserves. This is because Nikki completely loses her physical, emotional, and mental agency just to make Bear's wish come true. Those are valid readings.

Beyond that, however, the film also speaks to the anxiety of putting yourself out there, not knowing who someone truly is, and desperately wishing there was a way to avoid all kinds of uncertainty, just to be with someone you think you really like.

SKIPPING UNCERTAINTY IN RELATIONSHIPS