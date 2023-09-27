Bad odours in buses, cars, trains and planes: What can you do about them?

If you’ve heard about the passenger “who had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane” on a Delta Air Lines flight, we’ll bet you can almost smell the stench coming through your handheld device as you read the story.

Just how bad was the cabin situation? A woman, whose partner was on the flight, tweeted that the vanilla-scented disinfectant used on the mess only made it smell worse.

This wasn’t the only occasion when bad smells created bad experiences on planes. There was the case of the two passengers who were kicked off an Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Montreal when they complained that their seats had vomit residue and a foul smell. It was later revealed that a passenger on an earlier flight had vomited. The airline crew cleaned it up and tried to cover the smell with coffee grounds and perfume.

These two tales will surely have you praying that you won't encounter anything of the sort the next time you're on a plane, but is there really nothing you can do about the smells if you were in their shoes? We ask the experts.