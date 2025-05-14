There’s a musical box wonderland in the heart of the CBD – meet the duo behind this small shop spreading joy

Okdodoo, a cosy musical box studio that looks like where Santa’s elves go to work, is an absolute anomaly in the maze of small businesses in Oxley Tower. Shelves full of little painted wooden ornaments cover the walls, all ready for you to pick to customise your very own musical box.

But more than that, the inviting studio space is also a chance for you to escape into your imagination, recreate a cherished memory, see a favourite Studio Ghibli movie scene come to life, or simply escape from reality for a while.

This mission to delight was what guided co-founders Derrick On, 59, and Koh Chong Hui, 54, to start Okdodoo 10 years ago. The wish to escape the nine-to-five routine was a motivation for the entrepreneurs to pivot their career paths after spending decades in the pharmaceutical and IT industries, respectively.

“While travelling for work, I enjoyed visiting independent businesses to see how people lived differently in other countries,” said Koh. “I had hoped that one day, I could do the same in Singapore by opening a small shop and living a simple life.” And he did – with his friend of 30 years.