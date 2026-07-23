Mugiwara Store Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport to close on Aug 31

The Mugiwara Store Singapore, the official One Piece merchandise store at Jewel Changi Airport, will close on Aug 31, barely a year after opening its doors.

The announcement was made on the store's Instagram account on Wednesday (Jul 22). While confirming the closure of its Jewel outlet, the post also hinted that the store may be relocating, though it did not reveal where or when it would reopen.

"After an unforgettable year at Jewel, Mugiwara Store Singapore will be setting sail to new shores on Aug 31," the post read.

"Before we go, join us for one final journey filled with special activities, exclusive offers and memories with the community.

"The store may be closing, but the adventure WILL continue."