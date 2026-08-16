Are online fandoms really that toxic? Fans say it's more complicated than that

When it comes to fandoms, loyalty can be remarkably intense: Think Swifties rushing to defend Taylor Swift whenever she comes under fire, BTS' ARMY rallying behind the group when they're criticised online, or Zack Synder's fans fiercely championing the director's creative decisions for the DC Extended Universe movies.

Whether it's a pop star, a sports team, a television series or a video game, today's biggest online fandoms have become increasingly associated with fan wars, review bombing, harassment and tribalism.

The stereotype is not entirely unfounded. Back in 2020, BTS fans made headlines after American singer Charlie Puth publicly asked them to stop harassing him over perceived slights against BTS. Anyone remotely critical of Taylor Swift – from former partners Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer to journalists with less-than-glowing reviews of her Eras Tour – has spoken about receiving online abuse.

Spend enough time on X, TikTok or Reddit, and it isn't difficult to find another example of a fandom being divisive or spewing vitriol in their comments.

But ask the fans themselves, and many argue that calling fandoms "toxic" misses what fandom is actually about.

In his papers on fandom culture, Associate Professor Patrick Williams from Nanyang Technological University's School of Social Sciences, who teaches sociology and specialises in youth subcultures and digital media, said fans are often saddled with an unfair stereotype – that they are obsessive, irrational or incapable of thinking critically.

"But it depends on what kinds of meanings you attach to the word 'fan'. The way some people use the word makes it sound like, at least implicitly, fans are kind of useless people or that they don't have brains," he said in a previous interview with CNA on parasocial relationships.

"But being a fan of something good can be a good thing, just like becoming a fan of something bad can become a bad thing. Good and bad aren't objectively real, however. They're defined by social groups."

Four fans who spoke to CNA Lifestyle – a member of multiple K-pop, gaming and anime fandoms, a BTS ARMY organiser, a Swiftie and a Heated Rivalry fan – echoed the sentiment and agreed on one thing: Toxicity isn't an inherent feature of fandom.

Instead, they said it emerges from a combination of factors: What the fandom is built around, how fans are encouraged to participate, and the online platforms where those communities gather.

WHY DO FANDOMS BEHAVE THE WAY THEY DO?

Kim, a 28-year-old professional gamer who declined to reveal his last name, said certain fandoms appear more aggressive because of how they express their love and support.

"Some fandoms become more tribal because success feels like something fans can influence," reckoned the fan of K-pop girl group Twice, as well as games and anime such as Genshin Impact, Pokemon and Osu.

In his view, different fandoms ask different things of their members. Some, particularly in industries like pop music, encourage fans to actively contribute to an artiste's success by streaming songs, voting in awards and boosting social media engagement.

Over time, that active participation can escalate into behaviour that others perceive as obsessive, as the desire to support an idol gradually becomes intertwined with defending them or making sure they gain the highest number of views at all costs.

Kim, who describes himself as "chronically online", contrasted his experience in K-pop forums with his experience in gaming and anime communities. While disagreements and aggressive fans certainly exist, he said the latter fandoms are primarily built around enjoying a game rather than helping it outperform competitors.

"There isn't really much to compete over (when it comes to games)," he said. "People mostly talk about gameplay, characters or new updates."