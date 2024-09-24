Non-profit social enterprise Pasar Glamour to host final charity sale in October
Founded by Singaporean artistes Pam Oei, Janice Koh and Petrina Kow, Pasar Glamour has held pre-loved charity sales for luxury and designer items to benefit those in need.
Non-profit social enterprise Pasar Glamour will host its final charity sale this October. Founded by Singaporean artistes Pam Oei, Janice Koh and Petrina Kow in 2017, Pasar Glamour is known for its sale events which feature pre-loved designer and luxury items.
This year's event will be held on Oct 5 and 6 at the UOB Ability Hub at the Enabling Village – Singapore’s first fully inclusive community space – and will benefit Arc Children’s Centre, Aware, Limitless and the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.
Those looking to donate their pre-loved items for the cause can contact Pasar Glamour at admin [at] pasarglamour.com or DM them via Instagram to arrange a drop-off. Do note that the items will have to be authentic luxury items and in good condition.
If you would like to shop at the event itself, head down on the sales dates between 11am and 6pm.
Pasar Glamour has also partnered with Enabling Village to feature fashion items from Journey by Touch, Singapore Fashion Runway, and ART:DIS Studio. These items have been designed and crafted by people with disabilities, showcasing their talent and creativity.
Pasar Glamour 2024 will be held at the UOB Ability Hub @ Enabling Village, 20 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159053 on Oct 5 and 6 from 11am to 6pm.