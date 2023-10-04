‘They fly while you walk’: How Singapore's pet birds are lost and found

Every morning, Jean Loh prepares a salad for her six lovebirds – two parents and four babies. She serves it to them in their apiary, a converted bedroom within her 4-room flat, and clears what’s left of breakfast service after a couple of hours.

May 21, 2023 would’ve been just as uneventful, except two-month old Draki was nowhere to be found when Loh returned. Cause of disappearance: Jailbreak, as the members of Lost & Found Birds SG, a Facebook Group, call it.

TWO MONTHS ON THE TRAIL

“I realised that the baby birds had chewed a hole in the mosquito net (covering the window)... I was really shocked and sad, and quickly called my husband to tell him Draki had escaped,” Loh said.

Loh started keeping birds during the pandemic when she rescued Draki’s father, Clover, from a crow’s attack. Unlike Clover, Draki’s wings aren’t clipped and should have a better chance of survival. But flying wasn’t his strong suit.