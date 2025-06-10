From peepholes to dog baths: How Singapore 'pawrents' are renovating with pets in mind
From Dutch doors to dog baths, interior designers in Singapore share tips on creating a pet-forward home.
You’ve heard of childproofing your home, but for many DINK (dual income, no kids) couples in Singapore, it’s their pets that take priority.
What starts with practical tweaks like meshed windows and swapping out leather sofas for fabric ones often intensifies when homeowners get the chance to renovate from scratch. That’s when pet-friendly additions go beyond safety and convenience, turning into full-fledged design features tailored for the comfort and chaos of their furry freeloaders.
In this article, interior designers in Singapore reveal how they’ve put pets at the heart of their projects, sharing clever ideas, practical tips, and essential basics for a pet-centric space.
ROOM WITH A VIEW
Ruby Low has yet to attain DINKWAD (dual income, no kids, with a dog) status, but that hasn’t stopped the founder of Tofu Design from incorporating dog-friendly features in her own home.
Step up to the front door of Ruby’s 4-room BTO flat in Punggol and you’ll spot something a little unexpected: A custom-made Dutch door. It’s a popular pick for those who want ventilation without giving up privacy or a secure barrier for kids and pets. But Ruby had something else in mind – she swapped out the usual steel for glass.
“The Dutch door will allow our future dog to see and interact with the outside world while staying safe,” she said.
While the Dutch door eagerly awaits the verdict of their future dog, it has proven to be a hit among most four-legged visitors. Dogs love it, and so do neighbours and passers-by, including delivery riders who often comment on the handy little ledge they've added. No more parcels left in the riser or takeout bags dangling precariously from the gate.
“People are always curious about the gate and they always ask me where I got it. It's the first time they have ever seen something like this, and they think it’s a great idea,” Low quipped.
While her Dutch door splits in the middle, the designer suggests adjusting the proportions to suit your dog’s size. To keep a lanky or sneaky dog from making a great escape, make sure the ledge isn't too low and don't skimp on a sturdy latch.
Of course, keeping a pet behind closed doors doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the action. Knowing how nosey dogs can be, the couple added a whimsical detail: Peepholes along the corridor walls.
“Most of our friends’ dogs are always quite curious about what is behind the door. It’s adorable to see them looking through the peephole from time to time!”
They're functional too, letting their pup sneak a peek without straying into off-limit areas, like dinner parties where scraps may be up for grabs.
A SERVICE YARD THAT SERVES
While peepholes were the answer for one couple, another household took things even further: They removed nearly every wall in sight to give two senior Singapore Specials the run of the place.
But the real standout feature is tucked away in the service yard: A purpose-built dog bath that anyone who’s ever wrestled with a pup in a regular shower will envy.
To make bath time ergonomic and safe, Kristie Yong, their interior designer from Lemonfridge Studio, got the dimensions down pat by factoring in the homeowner’s height and the dog’s size. According to her, the real challenge was blending form and function – finding sturdy materials that could take a beating but still match the home's design, so they could slave away in style.
“We chose coloured and patterned tiles to add a playful and inviting touch to the dog bath area. The glossy mosaic tiles also serve a functional purpose by hiding water spots and minor stains, ensuring the area looks clean and fresh even with frequent use,” Yong explained.
To keep bath time safe, especially for senior dogs, non-slip flooring and proper drainage are non-negotiables. A handheld showerhead offers more control with squirmy dogs, and chrome fixtures make an easy-to-clean choice that can take a few scratches in stride.
VIP (VERY IMPORTANT PUP) TREATMENT
If you’ve got space to spare, why stop at a dog bath? In their sprawling 2,465 sq ft penthouse, one family went big and carved out a swanky mudroom for their dogs, complete with a shower and drying table for the VIP treatment.
“One of their puppies is more reserved in nature, so the client prefers to have the groomer over and shower and style them at the house,” shared Colette Tsai from The Interior Lab, who designed this project.
In their old place, bath time meant squeezing into a makeshift shower that barely did the job. This time around, they customised a shower for their long-bodied Shetland, who’s built like a toddler and just as restless. To keep him from squirming too much mid-bath, it was designed to be rectangular instead of square.
“Since the space is narrower, the pup would be confined in the dedicated space while being showered.”
Two openings – one to enter, one to exit – made the layout flow better, but the materials were a tougher call to make. Tsai and the homeowners debated between solid walls, which were sturdy but required the dog to hop in, and glass, which made for easier access but wasn't the safest bet. In the end, they settled on a hybrid arrangement with three solid sides and one tempered shower screen.
Tsai made the shower safer by choosing anti-slip tiles with generous grout lines for better traction. Subway tiles seemed like the obvious choice – until she saw how much they cost. In the end, she went with precast options that were more affordable and easier to maintain.
“The grout was also precasted with the same finish as the tile. So unlike the normal grout that can be quite difficult to clean, these turn sparkly with a gentle scrub.”
The attention to pet-friendly design didn’t stop at the mudroom. Remembering how their dogs used to slip and slide in their previous place, the couple ditched vinyl flooring for tiles that offered better grip during playtime.
“We found a wooden colour that fit perfectly in the house and which also matched their dogs’ coats, so fur won’t be too noticeable when they shed,” Tsai added.
Tiles are great for little dogs with big energy, she said – but that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank. If your dog’s more of a gentle giant, vinyl flooring works just fine. Just avoid parquet, she cautioned, as it’s “very sensitive to liquid, stains and scratches.”
PLAYGROUNDS FOR PAWS AND CLAWS
Not a dog person? No problem. Pet-friendly spaces work for all kinds of companions whether they’re furry or feathered. Take this four-room resale HDB flat in Woodlands, in which interior designer Lucas Ngan created a bird enclosure for two parrots and a wall-mounted playground for two cats.
“This was one of the first projects where I had to integrate spaces for both feline and aviary companions. As someone who only had low-maintenance pets like terrapins growing up, I learned a lot from the homeowners,” Ngan said.
In the bedroom, he maximised every inch by turning the space beneath the window into a sleek bench for stashing cat beds and accessories out of sight.
Ngan took care to ensure the built-ins were well-sized, ventilated, and easy to clean. But as he candidly admitted, the cats weren’t quite as impressed as their humans were.
“Last I checked, they were curled up under the bed sheets half the time,” he laughed. “As many cat owners will understand, cats ultimately choose their own favourite spots.
Since pets often settle into new habits once they’ve made themselves at home, Lucas advises against diving straight into permanent built-ins. Instead, he recommends modular setups that can adapt as your pet’s routines evolve.
That said, there's no harm in sharing your pet's habits with your interior designer from the beginning.
“This lays the groundwork for creative solutions that cater to both humans and their companions. Some might even say the pet is the true owner of the home!”
GET THE BASICS RIGHT
Bells and whistles aside, there are some fundamentals every pet owner should consider when planning a pet-friendly home. Practical choices can go a long way in making a space functional, safe and easy to maintain.
For interior designer Joshua Wee, co-founder of Threehaus Works and proud paw-rent to a five-year-old Corgi-Sheltie mix, good spatial planning is half the battle won.
“When it comes to space layout, I’ll always try to allocate a space for a bed, a pee pad and a shower,” he shared.
“Joji (his dog) loves the study room where her dog bed is. She likes to soak up the sunlight and laze on the floor.”
Just as you would plan ahead for things like a robot vacuum or laundry hamper, it’s worth carving out space for your pet’s daily needs. Otherwise, they might end up cluttering the home and disrupting your daily flow.
Safety, too, was a top priority in his own home. He made sure to round off all sharp corners on furniture and built-ins alike – a stylistic choice in many homes that serves a practical purpose in households with pets or children.
“The curves reduce the chances of Joji getting hurt during zoomies or if the kids accidentally bump into things,” Wee added.
From the dining table to the master bed, he also opted for built-ins wherever possible. As Joji sheds a lot, keeping dead spaces to a minimum means there are fewer gaps for fur to gather and to clean.
Yet, despite the extensive carpentry, the dumbbell layout unit doesn’t feel visually heavy. That’s thanks to a consistent use of a single laminate finish, which unifies the space and keeps it feeling light and airy.
Pet-friendly design doesn’t have to be extravagant, and Wee’s home is a clear example of that. In fact, he offers a gentle reality check for those tempted to go all out on custom features for their pets.
“Frankly, we all know that pets have a lifespan. I tend to remind clients to keep costs in mind, and that perhaps loose solutions are better than built-in options,” he added.