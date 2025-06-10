From peepholes to dog baths: How Singapore 'pawrents' are renovating with pets in mind

You’ve heard of childproofing your home, but for many DINK (dual income, no kids) couples in Singapore, it’s their pets that take priority.

What starts with practical tweaks like meshed windows and swapping out leather sofas for fabric ones often intensifies when homeowners get the chance to renovate from scratch. That’s when pet-friendly additions go beyond safety and convenience, turning into full-fledged design features tailored for the comfort and chaos of their furry freeloaders.

In this article, interior designers in Singapore reveal how they’ve put pets at the heart of their projects, sharing clever ideas, practical tips, and essential basics for a pet-centric space.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

Ruby Low has yet to attain DINKWAD (dual income, no kids, with a dog) status, but that hasn’t stopped the founder of Tofu Design from incorporating dog-friendly features in her own home.

Step up to the front door of Ruby’s 4-room BTO flat in Punggol and you’ll spot something a little unexpected: A custom-made Dutch door. It’s a popular pick for those who want ventilation without giving up privacy or a secure barrier for kids and pets. But Ruby had something else in mind – she swapped out the usual steel for glass.