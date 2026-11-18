Most pet owners in Singapore probably wish their pets could tag along for more outings, especially if you have a velcro pet.

But in Singapore, there are only so many indoor places you can bring your pets to. With the rain and humid weather these days, sometimes all you want is to enjoy a day out with your furry friend somewhere sheltered and, let’s be real, preferably air-conditioned.

While options are still few and far between, more pet-friendly spots have been popping up in recent years (cue cheers from pet owners who’ve had to celebrate one too many special occasions at the same place).

So, the next time you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, you can bring your furry friend along for the adventure.

Read on to discover some pet-friendly malls in Singapore.

ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE