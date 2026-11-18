Shopping with your furkid? Here are 7 pet-friendly malls and hangout spots in Singapore
These pet-friendly malls in Singapore offer more sheltered spots for a day out with your furry plus-one.
Most pet owners in Singapore probably wish their pets could tag along for more outings, especially if you have a velcro pet.
But in Singapore, there are only so many indoor places you can bring your pets to. With the rain and humid weather these days, sometimes all you want is to enjoy a day out with your furry friend somewhere sheltered and, let’s be real, preferably air-conditioned.
While options are still few and far between, more pet-friendly spots have been popping up in recent years (cue cheers from pet owners who’ve had to celebrate one too many special occasions at the same place).
So, the next time you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, you can bring your furry friend along for the adventure.
Read on to discover some pet-friendly malls in Singapore.
ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE
This one’s a no-brainer. Opened in December 2023, One Holland Village has plenty of space for you and your furkid to stroll around, with all its outdoor walkways welcoming pets.
It’s not just merely about letting them tag along either. The mall has pet drinking fountains, dedicated lifts, and leash hooks scattered around, making your pet feel not just included, but actually welcomed. Some eateries and retail stores even let pets indoors (though a few require them to be in strollers), so your furkid can enjoy the same air-conditioned shopping experience as you do.
Our favourite spot? Surrey Hills Grocer, where you can enjoy a meal indoors with your furry companion right by your side. While not every store lets pets roam freely, it’s still a step up from many other malls.
The mall also features a pet play area and holds regular pet-centric events, giving you even more reasons to make the place your go-to spot.
PAYA LEBAR QUARTER (PLQ)
While the mall itself isn’t pet-friendly (only guide dogs are allowed), the surrounding outdoor spaces, PLQ Plaza and PLQ Parkside, welcome pets. If you’re after a more chill outing rather than a full-on shopping spree, this could be just the spot. Whether you’re grabbing a weekend coffee after a stroll in the park or winding down with your furkid after work, it’s a nice way to spend some quality time together.
You can even head to A Beautiful Day Cafe at PLQ Parkside for a meal or drinks with your furry companion. Just keep in mind that pets aren’t allowed in the indoor shops and dining areas, so it’s best to plan your visit around the outdoor spaces.
THE STAR VISTA
The Star Vista, while also an outdoor option, boasts an open-concept design and naturally ventilated common areas, making it an ideal, relatively cool spot in the west to wander around with your furkid.
Several eateries here, including Warm Up Cafe and Nozomi, also have alfresco dining areas where your pet can tag along while you grab a bite. If you need a break from the outdoors, selected indoor spots welcome pets too, such as Awfully Chocolate, where pets are allowed indoors as long as they’re kept in a carrier.
You’ll find several pet-friendly dining options here, but note that pets must be on a leash or in a carrier at all times, and dogs aren’t allowed on the third floor and above.
TANGLIN MALL
Located just off Orchard Road, Tanglin Mall is a nice option if you want to bring your furkid out without getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of town. While the indoor mall isn’t a place for pets to roam freely, its outdoor spaces (some of which are sheltered) offer more room to stretch their legs, including a fenced-in Pet Garden where dogs can run around and mingle off-leash.
You can dine at Tanglin Cookhouse, which welcomes leashed pets at its outdoor alfresco seating area, and there’s also a Pet Lovers Centre where you can stock up on treats, toys, and other essentials.
Just keep in mind that pets aren’t allowed to roam freely indoors and may need to be in a covered stroller or carrier, while guide dogs are permitted. Outside the Pet Garden, keep your furkid on a leash at all times.
*SCAPE
If you’re not one to shy away from a crowd (and your furry friend doesn’t mind either), you’ll be glad to know that *SCAPE is now more than just a hangout spot for Singaporean youths. Following its revamp in late 2025, the space has shifted its focus towards youth-led programmes, community activities and creative events, and your furkid is welcome to join too.
Pets can join you in the outdoor areas, but must be kept on a leash at all times. If you’re heading into the air-conditioned mall, your furkid will need to stay in a pet carrier or stroller throughout, unless they’re a certified guide dog. A pretty good option for a day out in town, we’ll say.
CQ @ CLARKE QUAY
While millennials might remember Clarke Quay as the go-to spot for clubbing, drinks and weekend nights out, CQ @ Clarke Quay now has plenty to offer beyond the nightlife. These days, it’s also a popular pet-friendly spot where you’ll often see pet parents bringing their furkids along for a riverside stroll or a day out.
If you haven’t been by in a while, you might be surprised by how much the vibe has changed. From pet hydration stations and waste bins to designated pet-parking spots, CQ has become quite the daytime hangout for furkids.
Several eateries welcome pets too. Zorba the Greek Taverna is a pet-friendly riverside spot for a bite, while Chapters by Drinks & Co offers outdoor dining with views of the Singapore River. And if your furkid has energy to spare, you could also check out Fort Canine Swimming Club for a swim session (yes, it’s indoors and air-conditioned!).
VIVOCITY
If you’re planning a day of retail therapy but don’t want to leave your furkid at home, VivoCity might just be the place to go. Pets need to stay in a stroller or carrier inside the mall, but you can still bring them along for some air-conditioned shopping before heading outdoors.
There’s a dedicated dog park at the Level 3 Sky Park where your pet can stretch their legs and play with other furry friends. You can also take a leashed stroll along the waterfront promenade for some scenic night views.
The best part? You can drop by The Pet Safari, a sprawling pet store stocked with everything from food and accessories to grooming services. You get to indulge in a little retail therapy, and your furkid can enjoy some shopping of their own too. Just remember to check individual store policies before heading in with your pet.
This story was originally published in 8days.
For more 8days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/.