6 ideas to keep your beloved pet’s memory alive, from whimsical to luxurious

When Optimus, our nine-year-old chow chow, passed away in June 2023, it left a dog-shaped void in my family. When we brought him home in an urn, I wished I had something less morbid to remember him by. And then I remembered: Yes, I did have a special keepsake.

A few years ago, I commissioned a felting artist – and fellow chow pawrent – to do felt figurines of my two dogs, Optimus the chow chow, and Rey the British bulldog. I was asked to collect Optimus’ fur so that she could mix the fur into the figurine’s chest and tail.

Back then, it was just a whimsy touch but now, I’m grateful that I can stroke my Optimus’ fur again.

Unfortunately, my felting artist friend is not taking orders for now. However, there are many other options bereaved pawrents can explore, from as affordable as S$5.90 for a keychain.

1. PET CUSHIONS, FELT FIGURINES AND OTHER MEMORABILIA

Online store @pea-nuts offers customised pet memorabilia, starting from S$5.90 for an acrylic keychain. The pillows (from S$10.90) are a bestseller, with up to 60 orders a month, 120 during Christmas.