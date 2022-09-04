Pet sound translator apps are here to decipher meows and barks

MeowTalk is the product of a growing interest in enlisting additional intelligences – machine-learning algorithms – to decode animal communication. The idea is not as far-fetched as it may seem. For example, machine-learning systems, which are able to extract patterns from large data sets, can distinguish between the squeaks that rodents make when they are happy and those that they emit when they are in distress.

Applying the same advances to our creature companions has obvious appeal.

“We’re trying to understand what cats are saying and give them a voice,” said Javier Sanchez, a founder of MeowTalk. “We want to use this to help people build better and stronger relationships with their cats.”

To me, an animal lover in a three-species household – Momo the cranky cat begrudgingly shares space with Watson the over-eager dog – the idea of a pet translation app was tantalising. But even MeowTalk’s creators acknowledge that there are still a few kinks to work out.

MAKING MEOWSIC

A meow contains multitudes. In the best of feline times – say, when a cat is being fed – meows tend to be short and high-pitched and have rising intonations, according to one recent study, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

But in the worst of times (trapped in a cat carrier), cats generally make their distress known with long, low-pitched meows that have falling intonations.

“They tend to use different types of melody in their meows when they try to signal different things,” said Susanne Schotz, a phonetician at Lund University in Sweden, who led the study as part of a research project called Meowsic.

And in a 2019 study, Stavros Ntalampiras, a computer scientist at the University of Milan, demonstrated that algorithms could automatically distinguish between the meows that cats made in three situations: When being brushed, when waiting for food or when left alone in a strange environment.

MeowTalk, whose founders enlisted Ntalampiras after the study appeared, expands on this research using algorithms to identify cat vocalisations made in a variety of contexts.