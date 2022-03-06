The Singaporean artist who broke 4 Guinness World Records and created 2 of the cutest stars on Giphy

In 1990, when I was six, I went to a free trial art lesson near my HDB block in Ang Mo Kio. It was a life-changing day. I was told I couldn’t hold a pencil properly, and I couldn’t draw well. I was then kicked out of the lesson after I told the art teacher I’m only here for the free lesson to learn as much as I can, and I won’t be able to afford future lessons. I went home and cried.

My grandfather then comforted and consoled me by telling me a story of how a little boy used to be just like me, going through the same situation. He loved to wear red like me and even had the same haircut as me. But this boy never once gave up on his dreams. He worked hard and before he died, he became successful. He created Disneyland.

He told me his name was Picasso.

This story got me fired up. I can still remember the feeling when I heard this story for the first time. I thought, I can be like this person. There’s a role model for me to follow.

Later in upper primary school, I discovered Picasso and Disney were two different people. I went home and asked my grandfather about it. His response was “oh? I didn’t know that.” He really thought Picasso created Disneyland and I believe he tried his best to encourage me not to give up on my dreams.

He didn’t have someone to protect his dreams. No one knew what his dreams were. I remember asking him what he did in the past and what his dreams were; he didn’t reveal much. But he was the only son among many sisters. He didn’t go to school. He had to start work as a child, holding construction jobs, cooking for an expat family, and clearing tables at a nearby coffeeshop. Life wasn’t easy for him. And this is why I hold this story close to my heart.

When he passed away in December of 2000, I wanted to keep my promise to become a Picasso who could create a Disneyland. Ai’s earliest inspiration was created with this in mind. Picasso’s dove inspired the shape of Ai’s head, and Disney’s Mickey inspired the roundness of Ai’s face and ears.