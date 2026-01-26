Artist Philip Colbert talks Lobster Beach project at Sentosa, featuring 8m steel sculpture and giant inflatables

The installation will be in Singapore for six years.

Colbert previously staged a solo exhibition in Singapore in 2024, titled Journey To The Lobster Planet, which featured artworks of lobsters themed after sci-fi.

Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, Colbert shared that the opportunity for Lobster Beach came about after the Singapore government "became aware" of his work and "proposed doing something big in Sentosa".

"I loved the idea of having something more permanent in the city to build on the awareness of the previous projects, so I was excited by the idea," said Colbert. "The beach seemed like the perfect home for a giant lobster. Also, I love the symbol of ice cream, so again, the beach felt perfect."