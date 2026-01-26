Artist Philip Colbert talks Lobster Beach project at Sentosa, featuring 8m steel sculpture and giant inflatables
The international artist recently spoke with CNA Lifestyle on his latest project, Lobster Beach, which sees lobster-themed installations around Sentosa's Tanjong Beach.
A kaiju at Sentosa? Not quite. International artist Philip Colbert has unleashed Lobster Beach, dubbed "the largest artist takeover in Singapore", onto the masses. Visitors of Tanjong Beach at Sentosa will come face-to-face with numerous lobster-themed installations, including the humongous Lobster Ice Cream, which, as its name implies, is a steel sculpture of a lobster-ice-cream hybrid that stands at 8 metres tall.
Along the shoreline, beachgoers can snap pictures with three 5-metre-tall inflatables, inspired by marine life: Lobster Shark, Lobster Octopus and Lobster Fish.
The installation will be in Singapore for six years.
Colbert previously staged a solo exhibition in Singapore in 2024, titled Journey To The Lobster Planet, which featured artworks of lobsters themed after sci-fi.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, Colbert shared that the opportunity for Lobster Beach came about after the Singapore government "became aware" of his work and "proposed doing something big in Sentosa".
"I loved the idea of having something more permanent in the city to build on the awareness of the previous projects, so I was excited by the idea," said Colbert. "The beach seemed like the perfect home for a giant lobster. Also, I love the symbol of ice cream, so again, the beach felt perfect."
Colbert added that it was "very exciting" to bring a gigantic and permanent sculpture to the city.
"Sometimes exhibitions can feel very temporal and fleeting, so a permanent sculpture can live in a wider sense of time and really connect to a local population and take on a whole life of its own.... I hope it brings a sense of empowering fun and surrealism to the city."