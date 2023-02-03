The granddaughter of Phoon Huat’s founder on how it went from roadside stall to a Singaporean household name

Jean Wong has been involved in her family business for as long as she can remember. Not that she was aware of it growing up, but she was always a keen participant in its quotidian affairs.

Even when she was too young to understand, she had some inkling that it was something her family did. “My grandfather would come home with bags of coins that we would sort into denominations and roll in paper. That’s how I got the sense that we had some kind of business,” said the 61-year-old granddaughter of Wong Tai Fuang, founder of baking ingredients supply company Phoon Huat.

“We were also part of ‘market research’,” she recalled fondly. “I remember my father would go out and get samples of drink concentrates for the kids to try. He also took us to places like Gay World (Amusement Park) to try drinks from different stalls. He would observe our expressions and ask what we thought.”