A viral 2016 trend is making us nostalgic for the 'old' internet – can we ever get it back?

In 2026, the internet is, to put it lightly, insufferable.

Some people have completely deleted social media to save their attention span from the deluge of artificial intelligence (AI) slop. Others are turning to phone-free activities to reclaim their relationships.

But unlike those who advocate going offline, I've never quite believed reducing my screen time was the long-term answer.

What I wanted, instead, was the "old" internet back.

In search of the internet I missed, where earnestness was embraced rather than seen as cringe, I started spending more time reading Substack newsletters, watching YouTube video essays, and curating Pinterest boards.

Those were spaces that, at least for now, encouraged my creativity and curiosity that the internet's current iteration seemed to have stolen.

It was the lattermost that I found unexpectedly helpful in bridging the gap between the convenience of digital media and the intentionality of analogue media.

Unlike algorithmically-charged social media platforms, Pinterest had always felt, to me, like a slower corner of the web where I could linger without constantly being prodded to react or interact.