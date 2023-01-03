Spring cleaning season: Where to donate and recycle clothing, books and bulky items in Singapore

Fashion stores (multiple locations)

You may have heard of Levi’s’ trade-in programme, where old jeans can be exchanged for store discounts; or UNIQLO’s recycling initiative, which distributes your used but wearable UNIQLO clothing to refugees and the less privileged. But there are other brands that accept pre-loved clothing of all brands, too.

You can drop them off at H&M in exchange for a voucher, Love Bonito, or stores under Wing Tai Asia Retail like G2000 and FOX Kids & Baby. Bras in new or good condition can be donated to local lingerie retailer Perk By Kate, which redistributes them to the less privileged.

Now, the second pile can be hard to part with. You can do a clothes swap on platforms like Swapaholic and The Fashion Pulpit, but your wardrobe would be back to square one. Carousell is an option, but you’ll be stuck with the goods for a while.

Thrift shops could be the answer, but rather than flooding The Salvation Army, here are some alternatives.

Something Old, Something New (Simei)

Something Old, Something New by Singapore Anglican Community Services provides employment to individuals recovering from mental health issues. They have eight stores across the island, but donations are only accepted at their Simei Branch between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

SSVP Shop (Geylang)

The SSVP shop by the Society of St Vincent de Paul supports the less privileged by amassing pre-loved fashion and household items for sale. Their November wish list includes fashion accessories such as handbags, sunglasses, watches and jewellery, on top of children’s apparel, electrical items, kitchenware and household appliances. You can drop a maximum of two shopping bags off at their store with an appointment.

The Barn (Katong, Ang Mo Kio, Pioneer)

The Barn is a volunteer-run thrift shop by Cornerstone Community Services, whose beneficiaries range from students to migrant workers. The Katong and Ang Mo Kio stores accept household items, sports equipment and toys on top of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and shoes. The Penjuru store, on the other hand, only accepts men’s items. You can drop these off during their respective office hours.

​Siloam Thrift Store (Yishun)

Siloam Thrift Store by Siloam Outreach supports low-income households and ex-offenders in Singapore as well as mission and relief groups in Cambodia. Besides generating sales proceeds for the less privileged, your pre-loved items – not limited to clothing – are also distributed to local and overseas beneficiaries for free. You can drop these off at their office only with an online booking.

MINDS Shops (Woodlands, Queenstown)

MINDS supports people with intellectual disabilities by training them for the retail and customer service sectors, and these testbeds are none other than their three flagship stores. Apparel, accessories, furniture, household equipment, ornaments, gifts, and souvenirs can be dropped off only at the Woodlands and Queenstown stores during operating hours.

Refash (Multiple locations)

While Refash is no social enterprise, it’s a godsend for shopaholics to “undo” some of their damage. Depending on brand, condition, trendiness, material, popularity and type, they pay S$0.50 to S$10 a piece for saleable clothing. Some brands are valued more than others, and we recommend familiarising yourself with their payout estimator before lugging your bags to the store.

Some thrift stores may be iffy about shoes, but folks like Ten Feet Tall and Soles4Souls will be happy to take them off your hands (and feet) if they’re in good condition. You can drop them off in Geylang and Holland Village, wherefrom they’ll be shipped to adults and children in developing countries. If your trainers look more like sampans, you can still close the loop by sending them to ActiveSG, where they’ll be reduced to rubber granules and literally pave the way forward.