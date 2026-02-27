30 years after Pokemon's release, fans are still trying to catch 'em all

Pokemon offers a masterclass in character design, which has helped make it so enduring, said Heather Cole, teaching assistant professor of game design and interactive media at West Virginia University.

“I think the longevity of it has to do with the characters and world-building it does with the characters,” she said.

A VALUABLE COMMODITY

It's not just cuteness that has people clamoring for merchandise, particularly trading cards. Today, some are so coveted that social media star Logan Paul sold one for a record US$16.5 million. In Southern California, the fervour around Pokemon cards has led to strings of break-ins in recent months at trading card stores that have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars of losses and even some collectors robbed at gunpoint.

Adam Corn, owner of card business Overdose Gaming Inc, said he was able to buy a house last year from his Pokemon cards.

“Pokemon almost always appreciates in value over time,” Corn said. “So it’s just a really good place to put your money in my opinion, better than a a lot of other assets.”

Companies like Beckett Grading Services and Professional Sports Authenticator authenticate and grade the quality of Pokemon cards on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being pristine mint condition and fetching the highest prices. Paul bought the PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card a few months prior for US$5.3 million and wore the card on a chain around his neck in videos. It features a Pikachu holding a pen and feather sweeper.

Last Tuesday, thieves stole more than US$80,000 of Pokemon cards from Do-We Collectibles in Anaheim – the second time the store has been targeted. Other stores around Los Angeles and in New York have been hit by Pokemon thieves too.

Duy Pham, owner of the Anaheim store, said the financial incentive of trading cards for robbers and scalpers means “the hobby will never be the same”.

“It’s rougher for collectors and players,” Pham said. “It’s hard for us to get anything."