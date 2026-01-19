Pokemon TCG Gym Deluxe launches at *SCAPE for collectors and players

"I'm queuing because we want to buy Pokemon packs and see what merch is available at the new opening. I'm starting to learn the card game as well," she said.

Carissa's most expensive card in her collection is worth S$200, which may seem a lot, but is a far cry from one that avid collector (and investor) Isaac Pua has. The 26-year-old film producer owns a card worth at least S$5,000, and he views his hobby as a form of alternate investment.

"I used to play for a short while but I think now collecting is the main goal. There are studies that show it's going faster than the S&P 500 (stock market index), but ultimately it's a market controlled by the people, just like any commodity or trade," said Pua.