Pokemon Center Singapore to temporarily close from Apr 1 as part of renewal works
Pokemon Singapore announced on Monday (Mar 2) that Pokemon Center Singapore will be closed from Apr 1 as it "undergoes a comprehensive store renewal to feature a fully localised store concept".
According to Pokemon Singapore, the store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, will be overhauled to feature a fully localised concept, with Singapore heritage-inspired installations and interior design elements inspired by the island's culture.
Following its reopening in the third quarter of 2026, Pokemon Center Singapore will also have more merchandise and shopping experiences.
Fans can also look forward to the debut of a new symbolic Pokemon to mark the renewed Pokemon Center – one specially chosen to reflect Singapore’s charm.
In a statement, Shunsuke Sasaki, managing director of Pokemon Singapore, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our fans in Singapore. Over the past seven years, we have witnessed Pokemon become an increasingly meaningful part of everyday life, and we are proud to have been part of that journey.
“This renewal marks an important milestone as we further elevate the brand experience at the Pokemon Center at Jewel Changi Airport. The refreshed store will feature thoughtfully curated products, including some limited edition merchandise, and an enhanced interior design concept, created to delight both our long-time fans and first-time visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming everyone soon.”
During the closure, Pokemon Singapore will operate pop-up stores at Jewel Changi Airport and Plaza Singapura.
The Jewel outlet will be located at the South Gateway Garden on Level 2 and will open from Apr 1, while the Plaza Singapura pop-up, situated on Level 1, will begin operations from Apr 6.
Pokemon Center Singapore first opened in April 2019 and was the first permanent outpost outside of Japan. Over the years, the store has seen long lines from both locals and tourists alike, mainly due to the release of exclusive trading card packs, plushies and merchandise.
Pokemon Center Singapore is located at 78 Airport Boulevard, #04-201/202, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666. It will be temporarily closed from Apr 1, 2026.