Pokemon Center Singapore to temporarily close from Apr 1 as part of renewal works

Pokemon Center Singapore, a favourite spot for many fans of the multimedia franchise in Singapore, will temporarily close from Apr 1 as part of renewal works.

According to Pokemon Singapore, the store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, will be overhauled to feature a fully localised concept, with Singapore heritage-inspired installations and interior design elements inspired by the island's culture.

Following its reopening in the third quarter of 2026, Pokemon Center Singapore will also have more merchandise and shopping experiences.

Fans can also look forward to the debut of a new symbolic Pokemon to mark the renewed Pokemon Center – one specially chosen to reflect Singapore’s charm.