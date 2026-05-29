Pokemon Center Singapore to reopen on Jul 1 with refreshed interior and special-edition merchandise

Following its temporary closure in April, the popular Pokemon Center Singapore will finally reopen on Jul 1 with a refreshed interior reflecting Singapore's heritage as well as special-edition merchandise.

The Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo has been chosen as the new symbol of the place, appearing on the store's refreshed logo and facade.

Fans visiting the store will also be greeted by a massive Solgaleo statue at the entrance. In addition, the revamped store now features a dedicated event space equipped with a large-format monitor, allowing it to host many events centred on the likes of video games, trading cards and more.