Pokemon Center Singapore to reopen on Jul 1 with refreshed interior and special-edition merchandise
Located at Jewel Changi Airport, Pokemon Center Singapore temporarily closed from Apr 1 as part of renewal works.
Following its temporary closure in April, the popular Pokemon Center Singapore will finally reopen on Jul 1 with a refreshed interior reflecting Singapore's heritage as well as special-edition merchandise.
The Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo has been chosen as the new symbol of the place, appearing on the store's refreshed logo and facade.
Fans visiting the store will also be greeted by a massive Solgaleo statue at the entrance. In addition, the revamped store now features a dedicated event space equipped with a large-format monitor, allowing it to host many events centred on the likes of video games, trading cards and more.
To commemorate the opening, Pokemon Center Singapore will have a slew of special-edition merchandise featuring artwork of Pokemon living in a Singapore-inspired cityscape.
The first wave of merchandise comprises 12 items and will go on sale at the reopening itself. These include a logo pin (S$10), a plush of Pikachu with durian (S$34), a metal plate (S$198) and more.
The second wave of products will be launched in August, which includes a bag charm depicting the beloved Pikachu and a cup of coffee.
During the first five days of the reopening, from Jul 1 to 5, admission will be managed through a combination of advance reservations and same-day queue entry tickets.
Visitors planning to enter the store between 10am and 1pm must secure an advance reservation. Details on the application process will be announced progressively on Pokemon Center Singapore’s official Instagram page.
For entry after 1pm, same-day queue tickets will be distributed on-site from 8.30am on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pokemon Center Singapore is located at 78 Airport Boulevard, #04-201/202/203, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666.