Pokemon events for fans in Singapore to enjoy as part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary

One idea he floated was creating an Asian-centric Pokemon product and exporting it to markets such as Japan and the US, further expanding the franchise’s global reach.

For now, fans in Singapore have plenty more to look forward to this year, with several Pokemon events and experiences lined up across the country, including a themed run and more.

Pokemon Run

Unleash your inner Pokemon trainer at the upcoming Pokemon Run 30: Singapore Edition, held on Nov 7 and 8 at The Kallang.

The run begins in an all-too-familiar way: choosing your partner Pokemon. Spanning about four kilometres, the non-competitive event will feature themed challenges along the route – all inspired by the Pokemon world, including gym battles and chances to evolve your partner Pokemon.

Tickets to participate in the run are available for sale via this website, with prices currently starting at S$138. Each participant will receive a runner’s kit containing an exclusive T-shirt, a drawstring bag, a themed bib, a themed armband, a Pokedex search sheet, a lenticular card, and an official Pokemon Trading Card Game booster pack.