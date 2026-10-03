Pokemon events for fans in Singapore to enjoy as part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary
From a Pokemon-themed run to a parade featuring all 27 first partner Pokemon, here’s what you can catch before the year ends.
It’s been 30 years since Pokemon made its video game debut with Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green in Japan, launching a franchise that would go on to become a global cultural phenomenon.
That love for Pokemon has endured in Singapore. Look no further than the long queues for the recently launched Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration cards.
But beyond its video games and card game, the Pokemon franchise remains strong here, from the reopening of Pokemon Center Singapore with Singapore-themed merchandise to the upcoming Pokemon World Championships, which will be held at Singapore Expo from Aug 13 to 15, 2027.
When CNA Lifestyle spoke with Daisuke Kobayashi, senior director of the Asia business division at The Pokemon Company, in August this year, he elaborated on his hopes for the Pokemon brand in Asia in the future.
“We could try to make more localised products. We can collaborate with local companies… and make more Asian-oriented products, services and initiatives,” said Kobayashi.
One idea he floated was creating an Asian-centric Pokemon product and exporting it to markets such as Japan and the US, further expanding the franchise’s global reach.
For now, fans in Singapore have plenty more to look forward to this year, with several Pokemon events and experiences lined up across the country, including a themed run and more.
Pokemon Run
Unleash your inner Pokemon trainer at the upcoming Pokemon Run 30: Singapore Edition, held on Nov 7 and 8 at The Kallang.
The run begins in an all-too-familiar way: choosing your partner Pokemon. Spanning about four kilometres, the non-competitive event will feature themed challenges along the route – all inspired by the Pokemon world, including gym battles and chances to evolve your partner Pokemon.
Tickets to participate in the run are available for sale via this website, with prices currently starting at S$138. Each participant will receive a runner’s kit containing an exclusive T-shirt, a drawstring bag, a themed bib, a themed armband, a Pokedex search sheet, a lenticular card, and an official Pokemon Trading Card Game booster pack.
Beyond the race, there will also be a free-entry festival zone at the venue, open to both participants and non-participants of the run. Here, visitors can look forward to immersive zones, meet-and-greet sessions and a pop-up store selling special merchandise.
Where: The Kallang
When: Nov 7-8, 2026
Website
Pokemon Day-To-Night Adventure
Take your Pokemon journey to the skies with the Pokemon Day-To-Night Adventure by the Singapore Cable Car, happening from now till Jan 21, 2027.
Ride in one of the eighteen Pokemon-themed cabins on the Mount Faber Line, which feature the likes of Charmander, Pikachu and Eevee.
Come nighttime, shine your complimentary UV torch to uncover hidden silhouettes, such as Gyarados, Pidgeot and Charizard.
When: Till Jan 21, 2027
Website
PokeXciting!
Dubbed a “large-scale party-style celebration”, PokeXciting! will take place across five cities in Asia: Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok.
The Singapore leg of PokeXciting! will take place on Nov 7 and 8 at Changi Airport and Jewel.
Regardless of which generation of Pokemon you grew up with, don’t miss the Pokemon Parade at Jewel Forest Valley where all 27 first partner Pokemon from nine generations of the original video game series take to the stage together.
As part of the festivities, a special Pikachu – dubbed PokeXciting! Pikachu – will visit each of the five cities, sporting a different costume in each location. Singapore’s Pikachu will don a blue costume.
You can catch PokeXciting! Pikachu at special stage shows at Changi Airport Terminal 3, in-game on the popular Pokemon Go app and in merchandise form at Pokemon Center Singapore from Nov 7.
Where: Changi Airport & Jewel
When: Nov 7-8, 2026
Website
Shopping deals at Changi Airport and Jewel
Beyond PokeXciting!, Changi Airport and Jewel will also play host to numerous Pokemon shopping deals and activations.
Beginning Nov 3, shoppers can purchase or redeem Pokemon merchandise featuring unique designs with a qualifying receipt from participating outlets at Changi Airport and Jewel.
Certain items will be exclusive to each location. For instance, Changi Airport will offer Pokemon-themed cabin-sized and check-in luggage, while Jewel will have Pokemon-themed umbrellas.
The campaign will run until Jan 31, 2027 at Jewel and until Feb 28, 2027 at Changi Airport.
Other activities you can look forward to include the Pokemon Experience Zone at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall where you can play various Pokemon video game titles on the Nintendo Switch 2, and enjoy complimentary Pokemon Trading Card Game trial-play sessions.
Over at Jewel, you can also take part in a Pokemon Trading Card Game quiz rally held across the mall. Along the way, you’ll find enlarged displays of individual cards featuring each of the twenty-seven first partner Pokemon from all nine generations. Complete the quiz based on the cards displayed to collect a prize.
Where: Changi Airport & Jewel
When: From Nov 3, 2026
Website