Can Pokemon Sleep really help you sleep more? I tried it out for 4 weeks

My knowledge of the Pokemon world is very limited. I'm only aware of Pokemon Go because its players would stop dead in their tracks in real life and obstruct my way. I still see aunties and uncles standing at odd street corners, peering intently into their screens in their attempts to catch them all.

Pikachu sounds like Ryan Reynolds in my mind, thanks to the snippets of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu I caught on the plane before I drifted off to Lalaland. So you can't blame me for expecting a sultry-voiced Deadpool to give me a wake-up call when I tried using Pokemon Sleep.

No such luck though. Basically, the app works like a gamified sleep tracker; each morning, you’ll receive a report on how you slept (did you doze, snooze or slumber?), including a brief audio recording in case, I suppose, you wanted to know if you snored.

Does Pokemon Sleep actually help you sleep more? I tried it out for four weeks and here's how it turned out.