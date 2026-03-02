Pokemon Winds and Waves announced for Switch 2, FireRed and LeafGreen re-released on Switch

Pokemon Winds and Waves appear to be set in a region inspired by Southeast Asia, judging from the abundance of rice fields, mangrove trees and bamboo houses in the trailer for the games.

According to a statement by The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Winds and Waves feature an open world environment "with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves that ebb and flow".

It added: "The Pokemon that live in harmony with this region’s lush environment have developed their own unique ecosystems. By visiting these islands, you’re sure to open the door to a brand-new adventure that could only be found here. During this adventure, you’ll be able to team up with all kinds of Pokemon to overcome both the difficult road ahead and even the forces of nature that block your path at times."

WHAT ARE THE STARTERS IN POKEMON WINDS AND WAVES?