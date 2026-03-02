Pokemon Winds and Waves announced for Switch 2, FireRed and LeafGreen re-released on Switch
On Friday (Feb 27), The Pokemon Company announced that it will release Pokemon Winds and Waves in 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2. The games will be the first instalments in the 10th generation of the Pokemon video game series.
The Pokemon franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary last Friday (Feb 27) and as part of the festivities, The Pokemon Company held a livestream which gave updates on numerous Pokemon projects, including the Pokemon Go mobile game and Pokemon trading card game. Towards the end of the 24-minute-long presentation, The Pokemon Company announced that it will be releasing the first instalments in the 10th generation of the Pokemon video game series: Pokemon Winds and Waves.
Pokemon Winds and Waves will be the first Pokemon games to be exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console; the recently released Pokemon Legends: Z-A is available on both the original Switch and Switch 2.
WHERE ARE POKEMON WINDS AND WAVES SET?
Pokemon Winds and Waves appear to be set in a region inspired by Southeast Asia, judging from the abundance of rice fields, mangrove trees and bamboo houses in the trailer for the games.
According to a statement by The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Winds and Waves feature an open world environment "with beautiful windswept islands and a vast ocean with glittering waves that ebb and flow".
It added: "The Pokemon that live in harmony with this region’s lush environment have developed their own unique ecosystems. By visiting these islands, you’re sure to open the door to a brand-new adventure that could only be found here. During this adventure, you’ll be able to team up with all kinds of Pokemon to overcome both the difficult road ahead and even the forces of nature that block your path at times."
WHAT ARE THE STARTERS IN POKEMON WINDS AND WAVES?
Just like with every mainline Pokemon video game, Pokemon Winds and Waves will feature three starter Pokemon: A Grass-type, a Fire-type and a Water-type.
Browt is a Grass-type bean chick Pokemon that runs about energetically while photosynthesising using the leaves on its brow. It’s lively but it can also be a bit clumsy.
Pombon is a Fire-type puppy Pokemon that is guileless and friendly. The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs.
Gecqua, the water gecko Pokemon, is said to be very intelligent and manoeuvres shrewdly while putting on airs. It launches springy balls of water from its tail.
WHEN WILL POKEMON WINDS AND WAVES BE RELEASED?
Pokemon Winds and Waves is set to have a simultaneous global release in 2027. Supported languages include Japanese, English, Korean and Chinese.
POKEMON FIRERED AND LEAFGREEN NOW AVAILABLE ON SWITCH
Old-school Pokemon fans will be thrilled to revisit the iconic Kanto region on the Switch and Switch 2. As part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebrations, The Pokemon Company has re-released Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on both consoles.
Originally launched in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance, the two titles were remakes of the very first Pokemon games.
The games are currently available on the Nintendo eShop for US$19.99 (S$24.50 on the Singapore store).