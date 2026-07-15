National Gallery Singapore to host pop art exhibition featuring Andy Warhol, Barbara Kruger and more from December
Pop After Pop: Art Around Us has been dubbed "the largest group exhibition of pop art and its legacy ever staged in Southeast Asia".
Good news for art lovers, there's something you can look forward to during the end-of-year holidays. National Gallery Singapore has announced that it'll be hosting the Pop After Pop: Art Around Us exhibition, which it calls "the largest group exhibition of pop art and its legacy ever staged in Southeast Asia".
Pop After Pop: Art Around Us will explore the origins of the pop art movement and its impact on Southeast Asian artists.
Set to run from Dec 11, 2026 to Apr 4, 2027, the exhibition will spotlight more than 200 artworks by over 100 artists, including leading pop art figure Roy Lichtenstein, American filmmaker Andy Warhol, acclaimed conceptual artist Barbara Kruger, along with Southeast Asian artists like Singapore's Ming Wong, Indonesia's FX Harsono and more.
Some of the works visitors can look forward to include Kruger's Untitled (Money money money) and Lichtenstein's Preparedness.
The exhibition also marks National Gallery Singapore's first collaboration with the nonprofit organisation Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation, which oversees several museums, including the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum in New York, USA, and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy.
A Special Exhibition ticket is required to enter the exhibition spaces, priced at S$15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents and S$25 for foreign residents and tourists.
Alternatively, those under the Gallery Insiders programme can enjoy unlimited free entry to the exhibition, with membership costing S$20 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, and S$35 for foreign residents and tourists.
More information on Pop After Pop: Art Around Us is available via National Gallery Singapore's website.