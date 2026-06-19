From Middle-earth to Dune: How a dad-and-daughter duo turned a fantasy collection into a Singapore exhibition

Step through the doors of The Portals Experience and it immediately feels as though you have entered another realm or two.

Located at Fever Exhibition Hall on Scotts Road, the ongoing exhibition spans more than 13,000 sq ft and brings together books, magazines, miniatures, collectibles and original paintings from the literary worlds of fantasy, science fiction and mythology.

On display are more than 3,000 novels, manuscripts and magazines, over 10,000 miniatures and collectibles, and more than 800 original paintings featuring works by over 200 artists and illustrators.

Visitors can spend hours exploring everything from Greek mythology to Middle-earth and Tatooine. The exhibition also features detailed dioramas by Sri Lankan art studio Paintedfigs, including one of the lost city of Atlantis.