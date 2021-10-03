The PSLE Math problem that got everyone calculating – and asking

One question, in particular, has been making its way to parents, tutors and teachers through chat groups and social media.

To those blissfully oblivious to the cut-throat world of PSLE, here’s the infamous two-part Math problem to catch you up:

Helen and Ivan had the same number of coins. Helen had a number of 50-cent coins, and 64 20-cent coins. These coins had a mass of 1.134kg. Ivan had a number of 50-cent coins and 104 20-cent coins.

1) Who has more money in coins and by how much?

2) Given that each 50-cent coin is 2.7g more heavier than a 20-cent coin, what is the mass of Ivan's coins in kilograms?

Never mind how much money Helen and Ivan each has. Why in the world do they have over 1kg of change in their pockets, we presume? Imagine the hassle of emptying them before doing laundry.

Still, we're glad no 5-cent coins were hypothetically involved. Nobody likes that denomination, not even in real life.

On the other side of the coin, some Redditors aren't sure how grammatically sound the question is, especially the "more heavier" bit in the second parter.