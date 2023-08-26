Meet the founder of Qisahn, the iconic game shop in Far East Shopping Centre: ‘We’ll be the last store around’

Even with news of its possible en bloc sale, a stroll through Far East Shopping Centre remains uneventful. Unlike places like Golden Mile Complex, which teemed with wistful shoppers during its numbered days, the mall is still a ghost town.

But that’s not to say no one is concerned about its occupants. Take the beloved video game store Qisahn, which received a query so decidedly Singaporean: Will there be a moving out sale?

“We’re just happy to see this kind of comment because it really reinforces what we want customers to remember us for, which is price,” said Soon Qishan, the 37-year-old behind one of Singapore’s go-to game shops.

Despite the lack of footfall, or precisely because of the low rental that it affords, Qisahn has made the most of a conventionally poor location for the last 15 years, not least because its following was first nurtured online.

CNA Lifestyle recently spoke with Soon to learn about his journey from HardwareZone user account to an icon of Far East Shopping Centre.