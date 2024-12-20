If receiving gifts isn’t your love language, holiday season can get a little awkward

Anyone who has ever been in a relationship, or pursued one, would be familiar with the five love languages: Quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, and receiving gifts.

Coined by American author Gary Chapman, the concept has become the bastion of true love – a test more consequential to a relationship’s future than meeting one’s future in-laws.

Or it’s practically grounds for divorce; proof that your partner never cared to understand you, because how dare they constantly shower you with gifts when you yearn for words of affirmation instead!

Chapman argued that while each love language is enjoyed to some degree by all people, a person usually speaks one primary language.

I’ve also observed, through unfortunately presumptuous gestures over the years, that a person usually shuns one primary language too.

This article is about everyone like me whose primary language is not receiving gifts – and for everyone who wants to understand such loved ones whose peculiar preferences may have caused some unforeseen stress.

In my case, this love language doesn’t only rank last, but also has a zero score.

WHY DO SOME PEOPLE DISLIKE RECEIVING GIFTS?

To be clear, I’m happy to give if receiving gifts is the other party’s love language, unlike my colleague who has boldly decided to stop giving presents entirely. I would simply prefer it to remain a one-way transaction.