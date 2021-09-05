Remote work: Who wins and who loses when companies can hire from anywhere?

This trend continued into the 21st century. According to a 2020 study by economists David Autor, Claudia Goldin and Lawrence Katz, most of the increase in income inequality over the past two decades occurred “within, rather than between, education groups". Some college-educated employees — particularly those with advanced degrees — earned more than ever while most of their peers stood in place or retreated. Technology contributed to this increase by enabling companies to produce more and reach more customers while depending on fewer but more specialized employees.

Significant as it was, technology’s impact on many professions was constrained by geography. When most companies hired only employees who lived within commuting distance of the office, the size of the labor market was capped. This put a ceiling on the employment options and earning capacity of employees with the most specialized, in-demand skills. It also put a floor beneath other professionals who enjoyed a decent salary and relative job security by virtue of living within commuting distance to a central business district or office park.

The constraints of geography are loosened now that Silicon Valley and other industries are embracing remote work — gradually, then suddenly. The Economist recently analyzed job listings on Hacker News, a site popular with programmers. It found the share of jobs mentioning “remote” reached 75 per cent in 2021, up from 35 per cent pre-COVID-19 and 13 per cent a decade earlier.

How will this affect the average tech worker?

There are some early indications. In June, Google told rank-and-file employees it would reduce the pay of those who choose to work remotely or move farther from the office. Avoiding the office saves employees money — in commuting costs, for example — but as economist Austan Goolsbee recently wrote for The New York Times, companies in the last 40 years have usually found a way to claw back any potential gains for workers.

For most tech workers, remote work means competing in a much larger pool of equally qualified candidates, many of whom are based in lower-income cities and countries.

Should this worry the most in-demand engineers and product management? Probably not. For them, working remotely means competing for the highest-paying jobs from a larger number of companies.

But even many highly qualified and specialised employees have something to worry about.

As Enrico Moretti pointed out in The New Geography of Jobs, hiring “is very similar to dating". Access to more potential candidates in a bigger pool of people increases the chance of finding an ideal match. Matching specialized talent to specific jobs is a major reason that innovation, productivity and salaries are higher in large cities.

But the biggest markets don’t just offer the biggest rewards. They also tend to distribute these rewards unevenly and, often, unpredictably. Income inequality grows with city size.

And while access to more candidates increases the odds of an ideal match, it also introduces more “noise” into the selection process, leaving a bigger role for chance events in determining which candidates end up earning more throughout their career. The same dynamics figure to intensify as employees join a remote labor market that is orders of magnitude larger than any city on Earth.

During the deep and sudden recession last year brought about by lockdowns, those who could work remotely kept their jobs or quickly found new ones. A job that could be done from anywhere was a source of comfort and security.

But in the long term, remote work’s promise is more ambivalent. It offers more flexibility, accommodating people who would otherwise give up office work altogether. For many, it offers access to better economic opportunities, regardless of location. But for some it will also introduce more competition. Ultimately, remote work ushers some freelancers and employees into a global arena that seems to promise a higher ceiling, but a lower floor as well.

By Dror Poleg © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.