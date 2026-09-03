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River Wonders to host Panda Planet exhibition and celebrate Jia Jia and Kai Kai's birthdays this September
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River Wonders to host Panda Planet exhibition and celebrate Jia Jia and Kai Kai's birthdays this September

Singapore's first-ever Panda Planet exhibition, titled Panda Planet Immersive Experience, will run from Sep 4 to 14. 

River Wonders to host Panda Planet exhibition and celebrate Jia Jia and Kai Kai's birthdays this September

Panda Planet Immersive Experience, presented by iPanda, makes its first stop outside China in Singapore at River Wonders, outside the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest. (Photo: iPanda)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
03 Sep 2026 01:30PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2026 01:33PM)
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Panda lovers who are looking for something fun to do this September school holiday will want to head to River Wonders for a double dose of fun.

Firstly, the wildlife park will host Singapore's first-ever Panda Planet exhibition, titled Panda Planet Immersive Experience, from Sep 4 to 14. 

The exhibition is presented by iPanda, a multimedia and live-broadcasting channel dedicated to giant pandas by CCTV.com, as part of a series of themed activities under the China-Singapore Panda Relations.

The exhibition features interactive activities, photo spots and conservation stories. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

The Panda Planet Immersive Experience comprises three zones, filled with photo spots and panda-related trivia.

For instance, the Giant Panda Science Zone teaches visitors about the evolution, behaviours and unique adaptations of giant pandas, while the MR Experience Zone gives visitors a glimpse into the giant panda's natural ecosystem through an interactive virtual experience.

The exhibition will have a virtual reality experience. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

September also marks the birthdays of the park's iconic panda residents, Jia Jia and Kai Kai. 

As such, the Panda Planet Immersive Experience will have the Kai Kai & Jia Jia Birthday Zone, which features fun facts about the pair, as well as an update on Le Le, Singapore's first and only local-born giant panda cub and the child of Jia Jia and Kai Kai.

The birthday celebrations don't stop there.

River Wonders will hold celebrations for Jia Jia’s 18th and Kai Kai’s 19th birthdays, on Sep 5 and 13, respectively.

The event will see the pandas digging into specially made gift boxes filled with their favourite treats.

18-year-old Jia Jia is known for her clever and expressive nature. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)
Kai Kai, who turns 19 this September, enjoys one of his favourite ways to munch on bamboo – lying on his back. (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Admission tickets to River Wonders are available through the Mandai Wildlife Reserve's official ticketing website or at the park. Every ticket comes with a S$5 retail voucher and a S$5 F&B voucher, redeemable with a minimum spend of S$20 at in-park shops and dining outlets across all parks.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

River Wonders Mandai Wildlife Reserve
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