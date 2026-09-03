River Wonders to host Panda Planet exhibition and celebrate Jia Jia and Kai Kai's birthdays this September

Panda lovers who are looking for something fun to do this September school holiday will want to head to River Wonders for a double dose of fun.

Firstly, the wildlife park will host Singapore's first-ever Panda Planet exhibition, titled Panda Planet Immersive Experience, from Sep 4 to 14.

The exhibition is presented by iPanda, a multimedia and live-broadcasting channel dedicated to giant pandas by CCTV.com, as part of a series of themed activities under the China-Singapore Panda Relations.