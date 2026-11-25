Malaysian literary icon A Samad Said, author of Salina, dies at 91
Known for his landmark novel Salina, set in post-war Singapore, he was also a journalist and outspoken advocate for social justice.
Renowned Malaysian literary figure A Samad Said, author of the acclaimed novel Salina, died on Tuesday (Nov 24) at 91.
The poet, novelist, journalist and social activist, affectionately known as Pak Samad, died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. His second son, Helmy Abdul Samad, announced his death on Threads that evening.
"6.10pm. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return. Father has just passed away," he wrote.
According to Bernama, A Samad had been admitted to hospital on Monday afternoon due to age-related ailments. He also had diabetes.
Another son, musician and guitarist Az Samad, said his father died peacefully, surrounded by close family members, grandchildren and friends.
Funeral prayers were scheduled for Wednesday at 10am at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, before his burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.
Born Abdul Samad Muhammad Said in April 1935, in Melaka, the celebrated writer spent much of his childhood in Singapore, where he attended Sekolah Melayu Kota Raja and later Victoria Institution.
His experiences growing up during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore would go on to influence his literary work, which frequently explored social inequality and the lives of ordinary people.
His best-known novel, Salina, published in 1961, is set in post-World War II Singapore and follows a woman struggling to survive amid poverty. Considered a landmark of modern Malay literature, the novel has been translated into several languages, including English and French.
Other notable works include Sungai Mengalir Lesu, Langit Petang and Hujan Pagi.
Before becoming a full-time writer, A Samad spent decades in journalism, beginning with publications in Singapore and Malaysia, including Utusan Melayu, Utusan Zaman and Berita Harian. He later served as head of literary development at the New Straits Times newspaper group.
Beyond literature, he was also an outspoken advocate for social justice and the Malay language.
His contributions to literature earned him numerous honours, including the Pejuang Sastera Award in 1976, the S.E.A. Write Award in 1979 and Malaysia's National Laureate title, or Sasterawan Negara, in 1985. He was also awarded the Sasterawan Nusantara Award in 1999 and the Merdeka Award in 2024.
In a tribute reported by NST Online, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar described A Samad as a writer who used his work to draw attention to marginalised communities and their struggles.
A Samad's son Az also recalled his father's lifelong love of books and reading, saying he hoped people would continue to remember him through his writing.