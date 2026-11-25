Renowned Malaysian literary figure A Samad Said, author of the acclaimed novel Salina, died on Tuesday (Nov 24) at 91.

The poet, novelist, journalist and social activist, affectionately known as Pak Samad, died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. His second son, Helmy Abdul Samad, announced his death on Threads that evening.

"6.10pm. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return. Father has just passed away," he wrote.

According to Bernama, A Samad had been admitted to hospital on Monday afternoon due to age-related ailments. He also had diabetes.

Another son, musician and guitarist Az Samad, said his father died peacefully, surrounded by close family members, grandchildren and friends.

Funeral prayers were scheduled for Wednesday at 10am at Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, before his burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Born Abdul Samad Muhammad Said in April 1935, in Melaka, the celebrated writer spent much of his childhood in Singapore, where he attended Sekolah Melayu Kota Raja and later Victoria Institution.