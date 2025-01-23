Samsung unveils latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones with AI and Qualcomm chips, teases slimmer Edge phones

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday (Jan 22) unveiled its newest Galaxy S25 smartphones powered by Qualcomm's chips and Google's artificial-intelligence model, hoping its upgraded AI features can reinvigorate sales and fend off Apple and Chinese rivals.

Samsung also previewed a thinner version of the flagship models at the end of an event in California, aiming to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in the first half of this year ahead of Apple's anticipated rollout of its slimmer iPhone.

Samsung was faster than Apple in launching an AI-powered smartphone but failed to regain its crown in the global smartphone market last year, squeezed by competition with the US rival in the premium market and with Chinese firms in the lower-end segment.

"We are one step ahead of the industry in terms of offering AI features. I believe we are going in the right direction," Park Ji-sun, the executive vice president who leads Samsung's Language AI team, told Reuters.