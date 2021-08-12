Samsung’s 2 new foldable phones start at S$2,398 and S$1,398 in Singapore

It seems like only yesterday when the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold came out, a mobile handset that folded out into a tablet that signalled the future of phones.

Three years on, the foldable is still the conversation starter it was in 2019 – but now improved upon, tweaked and fine-tuned.

At the tech giant's recent Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday (Aug 11), the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were unveiled. Both will be available in Singapore from Sep 10 and prices start from S$2,398 for the Z Fold 3 and S$1,398 for the Z Flip 3.

Also revealed at this livestreamed event were the new Galaxy Watch 4 series and the wireless earbuds Galaxy Buds 2.

The event also saw the announcement of Samsung’s commitment to acting more sustainably across its mobile product lifecycles and business operations. According to the company, it has established an initial set of targets to be reached by 2025 to reduce its environmental footprint and lessen resource depletion from production to disposal of its Galaxy products.