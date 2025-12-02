Samsung unveils first multi-folding phone as competition set to heat up

“Consumers in Singapore are always on the lookout for the next big thing, and we are excited to be one of the few markets to usher in a new era of mobile possibilities with the Galaxy Z TriFold. It builds on Samsung’s leadership in the foldables sector to deliver a premium experience that will help users expand their canvas for work, creativity and play,” said Ronnie Ng, vice president, head of Mobile eXperience, at Samsung Electronics Singapore.

“We are confident that the Galaxy Z TriFold will unfold a new chapter in smartphone innovation, and we will continue to excite Galaxy fans with our cutting-edge innovation.”

The device features Samsung's largest battery in its flagship models and supports super-fast charging that powers the phone to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

COMPETITION FROM HUAWEI, APPLE

Analysts said the TriFold is more likely to be a showcase of the new technology rather than a volume-driving flagship.

"The trifold is a first-generation product and it's the first time a trifold design is being commercialised, so it’s hard to see Samsung pushing large volumes at this stage," said Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He noted that while Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line has matured over seven generations with lower cost structures, "the trifold could still face issues around completeness or durability", making it important to assess how the market responds first.

Competition in the foldable smartphone market is set to heat up, with China's Huawei launching the industry's first three-way folding phone last September and Apple expected to release its first foldable next year. Still, analysts say high prices and limits to mass production are likely to hold back the sector.

Foldable phones are expected to account for less than 2 per cent of the total smartphone market this year and will make up under 3 per cent by 2027, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung's shipment share of the foldable market jumped to 64 per cent in the third quarter, up from 9 per cent in the previous quarter, Counterpoint said, illustrating how market share can whipsaw depending on the timing of product launches.

The firm forecasts the foldable smartphone market will grow 14 per cent this year, followed by annual growth in the 30 per cent range in 2026 and 2027 as Apple looks set to enter the segment.