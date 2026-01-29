Who is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold really for? I tried the new viral smartphone for a month and found the answer
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold might invite as much support as it does scepticism, but CNA Lifestyle’s Hazeeq Sukri argues that the phone-tablet hybrid has a clear and distinct purpose.
Last December, I was one of the first people in Singapore to unfold – and refold – the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, the first device in the company’s history to boast that unique form factor.
The reason I say this is not to flex (heh), but to highlight that even then, I knew that this was going to be a divisive phone. Yes, it’s an engineering marvel, but let’s be honest – who asked for it?
In an era where the best phone camera systems are decided by who can zoom in the most at a concert, and the best tablet experience is determined by the device with the largest battery and display, the TriFold seemed more like the jack of all trades than the ace of spades.
After a month with the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, one thing is clear: It’s not for the masses. But if you fall squarely within its niche, it could be the best investment you make this year.
FEATURES OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z TRIFOLD
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold utilises a G-folding mechanism, which means the screen folds inward twice. While this might seem confusing, the device eases users by releasing vibrations and displaying an on-screen guide if they happen to fold it in the wrong sequence.
Weighing 309g, the device measures 12.9mm in thickness when folded – an admittedly hefty combination. However, it’s still impressive when you consider the fact that it unfolds into a svelte tablet that’s 3.9mm thick on its slimmest side – making the TriFold even thinner than Samsung’s current-gen Galaxy Tab S11 series of tablets.
On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold boasts the same exact setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 7: A 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with three times optical zoom, as well as a 10MP front camera. A decent combo, but not the best Samsung has to offer.
Under the hood, the TriFold runs on a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with a 5,600mAh battery that’s larger than both the S25 Ultra and Fold 7 but smaller than the Tab S11. In Singapore, the device is offered in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Display-wise, the unfolded main screen tops out at 1,600 nits, while the cover display pushes brightness up to 2,600 nits.
USING THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z TRIFOLD
If there’s one thing to take away from this article, it’s that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is, by every definition, productivity in a pocket.
I think this is the first device that truly makes it convenient to do work on the go. Thanks to the 10-inch main display, I have more than enough real estate to write articles or edit photos without giving up my doomscrolling on TikTok.
App optimisation for the new form factor is surprisingly fluid, showing no discernible lag even when multiple apps are loaded and running on the same screen.
Running apps can continue seamlessly when you unfold the phone. However, Samsung has strangely not set this as the default option. It took about two weeks of use – and countless app reloads – before I realised there was a setting that allowed for app continuity when switching display modes.
Personally, I love watching content on the TriFold. The display is bright and its size is that much-needed sweet spot between my S24 Ultra and Tab S8 Ultra, where you can see enough details on screen without having to lug around a large device.
As someone who travels overseas quite often, I love how the device rests perfectly on tray tables – with more than enough room for in-flight meals. Plus, it’s way easier and more reassuring to stow the TriFold away when I need to use the lavatory; simply fold it up and bring it with me.
On that note, the battery life on the TriFold is superb. A 100-minute-long movie on Netflix only sipped 5 per cent of power, while an hour of medium-duty work, which included writing and editing photos, only used 8 per cent.
Any discussion of foldable phones inevitably comes back to creases. And I won’t sugarcoat it: They’re way more noticeable on the TriFold, especially now that there are two of them.
Now, I wouldn’t call the creases distracting; they pretty much fade away once a video is playing. However, unlike the Flip 7 (which I maintain is the gold standard for crease invisibility in Samsung devices), you will still see lines on the unfolded TriFold regardless of which angle you’re looking at.
If you’re someone who mainly uses your phone’s camera to take pictures of your daily life and events, you’re in luck because the TriFold excels at that.
Most of the pictures I took were bright and sharp, even in dark conditions.
The TriFold also performs decently when you’re recording a video of a subject that’s close to you. Think family gatherings, birthdays and candid moments.
However, if you’re someone like me who regularly takes fancams during concerts, this is probably not the phone for you – unless you plan on buying barricade seats from now on.
If your subject is far away from you – say, the distance between the stage and the seated sections at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – you’ll pretty much just be capturing moving blobs of colour, even if you’re using the telephoto lens.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Samsung has yet to publicly announce the price of the TriFold in Singapore, though local users who have preordered the device reported it costing upwards of S$3,900. In my opinion, whether or not this is a justifiable purchase is entirely up to what you’re looking for in a phone.
If your day involves multitasking across apps – writing emails, watching YouTube, browsing the internet – the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold’s form factor will be a godsend. Similarly, frequent travellers who use a single device for work and entertainment will appreciate the flexibility the TriFold provides.
However, if you value the absolute best in smartphone and tablet specs, you’re better off buying two separate devices.