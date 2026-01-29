Who is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold really for? I tried the new viral smartphone for a month and found the answer

Last December, I was one of the first people in Singapore to unfold – and refold – the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, the first device in the company’s history to boast that unique form factor.

The reason I say this is not to flex (heh), but to highlight that even then, I knew that this was going to be a divisive phone. Yes, it’s an engineering marvel, but let’s be honest – who asked for it?

In an era where the best phone camera systems are decided by who can zoom in the most at a concert, and the best tablet experience is determined by the device with the largest battery and display, the TriFold seemed more like the jack of all trades than the ace of spades.

After a month with the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, one thing is clear: It’s not for the masses. But if you fall squarely within its niche, it could be the best investment you make this year.