New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series out in Singapore on Feb 17, pre-orders open now

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 on Thursday (Feb 2). The phones will be available in Singapore on Feb 17 but you can already pre-order yours now.

Prices start at S$1,188 for the Galaxy S23 5G 128GB version, S$1,528 for the Galaxy S23+ 5G 256GB version and S$1,828 for Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 256GB version, which comes with a stylus.

This new range of the flagship series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom black, cream, green and lavender. Graphite, sky blue, red and lime are available if you purchase certain phone models online.

The Galaxy S23 series also comes with more components made using recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

To mark the launch, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Experience Space to Singapore from Feb 3 to 25 at Gardens by the Bay, where visitors can experience the new Galaxy S23 Series for themselves, through a series of experiential activities.