Sands For Singapore Charity Festival 2026 by Marina Bay Sands will have free performances, dining pop-ups and more

Also at the three-day event is the Impact Match interactive game, where visitors can create digital school packs containing essential school supplies. Each successful digital school pack will then be matched by Marina Bay Sands for students at NorthLight School.

Beyond the event, members of the Marina Bay Sands team will take part in numerous volunteering initiatives benefiting low-income families, seniors, youths and persons with disabilities throughout July and August.

These include accompanying seniors on trishaw rides around Marina Bay with Cycling Without Age Singapore and assembling 30,000 hygiene kits for communities in need.

In a statement, Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands, said: "We are proud to continually find new ways to bring the expertise of our Team Members and partners to life in support of meaningful causes, whether through dining, entertainment, volunteering or community engagement. By connecting these experiences with opportunities to give back, we hope to inspire even more people to support causes that matter to Singapore while strengthening the social bonds that help communities thrive."

More information on Sands For Singapore Charity Festival 2026 is available via this website.