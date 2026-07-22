Sands For Singapore Charity Festival 2026 by Marina Bay Sands will have free performances, dining pop-ups and more
The Sands For Singapore Charity Festival initiative will take place during the whole month of August, with a three-night event featuring music performances, food pop-ups and more, taking place from Aug 28 to 30.
Sands For Singapore Charity Festival by Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will return for its 12th iteration this August. The month-long event will feature fundraising initiatives and will lead up to a three-day programme – from Aug 28 to 30 – at MBS' Event Plaza, where attendees can look forward to live performances, food pop-ups, interactive games and more.
Among the acts performing at the three-day programme at Event Plaza are Singaporean singer Rriley, local band 53A and the Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) Brave Hearts Ensemble, an inclusive performing arts group formed by residents at the THK Home for the Disabled at Eunos.
The three-day event will also see The Good Bites Market, which will feature five gourmet pop-ups. Proceeds from these booths will be channelled to support the non-profit organisation, AWWA, and its Enabled Living @ Bedok programme, which aims to assist those with disabilities in independent living.
Restaurants taking part in The Good Bites Market are Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Bread Street Kitchen, Rise, Roberta's Pizza and Cafe Nesuto.
Also at the three-day event is the Impact Match interactive game, where visitors can create digital school packs containing essential school supplies. Each successful digital school pack will then be matched by Marina Bay Sands for students at NorthLight School.
Beyond the event, members of the Marina Bay Sands team will take part in numerous volunteering initiatives benefiting low-income families, seniors, youths and persons with disabilities throughout July and August.
These include accompanying seniors on trishaw rides around Marina Bay with Cycling Without Age Singapore and assembling 30,000 hygiene kits for communities in need.
In a statement, Paul Town, chief operating officer at Marina Bay Sands, said: "We are proud to continually find new ways to bring the expertise of our Team Members and partners to life in support of meaningful causes, whether through dining, entertainment, volunteering or community engagement. By connecting these experiences with opportunities to give back, we hope to inspire even more people to support causes that matter to Singapore while strengthening the social bonds that help communities thrive."
More information on Sands For Singapore Charity Festival 2026 is available via this website.