New Sanrio-themed store and cafe now open at Universal Studios Singapore
The newly opened Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe at Universal Studios Singapore offer merchandise, characters as mascots, as well as themed desserts and drinks.
A Sanrio-themed store and a cafe have recently opened at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).
Located in USS' Hollywood zone, Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe combine retail and food offerings centred around popular Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi.
The retail store, which operates daily from 10am to 7pm, carries a large variety of merchandise, including plush toys, stationery, accessories and keychains. It also features the exclusive USS starring Sanrio characters collection.
The space is designed with photo opportunities in mind, with colourful backdrops and character-themed installations throughout.
Visitors can also take part in meet-and-greet sessions with life-sized mascots of characters including Hello Kitty and Pompompurin.
The themed Superstar Cafe serves Sanrio-inspired food and drinks. These include the Hello Kitty Strawberry Delight and the Kuromi Black Sesame & Vanilla Swiss Roll, as well as drinks like the My Melody Popping Lemon Fizz.