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New Sanrio-themed store and cafe now open at Universal Studios Singapore
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New Sanrio-themed store and cafe now open at Universal Studios Singapore

The newly opened Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe at Universal Studios Singapore offer merchandise, characters as mascots, as well as themed desserts and drinks.

New Sanrio-themed store and cafe now open at Universal Studios Singapore

Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe features various Sanrio merchandise and themed desserts and drinks. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
29 Apr 2026 03:30PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2026 04:04PM)
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A Sanrio-themed store and a cafe have recently opened at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

Located in USS' Hollywood zone, Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe combine retail and food offerings centred around popular Sanrio characters, such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi.

Visitors can browse through a variety of Sanrio merchandise at Superstar Boutique. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

The retail store, which operates daily from 10am to 7pm, carries a large variety of merchandise, including plush toys, stationery, accessories and keychains. It also features the exclusive USS starring Sanrio characters collection.

The cafe sells character-themed desserts, including doughnuts and bombolone. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

The space is designed with photo opportunities in mind, with colourful backdrops and character-themed installations throughout.

Live mascots can be found at the retail store. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Visitors can also take part in meet-and-greet sessions with life-sized mascots of characters including Hello Kitty and Pompompurin.

Sanrio-themed food and drink options are available at Superstar Cafe. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

The themed Superstar Cafe serves Sanrio-inspired food and drinks. These include the Hello Kitty Strawberry Delight and the Kuromi Black Sesame & Vanilla Swiss Roll, as well as drinks like the My Melody Popping Lemon Fizz. 

Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

Universal Studios Singapore USS Hello Kitty Sanrio
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