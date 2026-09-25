Science Centre Singapore has an illuminated night trail and a silent disco for Mid-Autumn Festival

If you're still looking for fun activities to do this Mid-Autumn Festival, be sure to head down to Science Centre Singapore.

From now till Sep 27, Science Centre Singapore is hosting Celestial Nights, where attendees can take part in various free experiences and ticketed programmes.

One of these free events is the illuminated night trail, a self-guided route that connects the Centre with Japanese Garden.

Visitors can start the trail at Metamorphosis or the Water Lily Pavilion in Japanese Garden and follow illuminated displays depicting celestial bodies across the solar system.

The experience also includes free stargazing​ at the Water Lily Pavilion.

Tickets for the night trail can be redeemed for free via Science Centre Singapore's website. As of writing, tickets are available for Sep 25 and 26.

Top up S$4, and you can even catch the live digital planetarium experience, Moon Legends: From Myth To Mission, which looks at the lore behind a few Chinese tales and a look at modern lunar exploration.

Other activities to look forward to at Celestial Nights include outdoor F&B pop-ups and complimentary White Rabbit ice cream.