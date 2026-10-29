Science Centre Singapore to feature Halloween activities, glowing oceans exhibition and Quby plushies
Spookology runs until Nov 1, while the new Glowing Oceans exhibition opens on Nov 3. Fans of Quby can also pick up five collectible plushies.
From creepy experiments to giant spiders and Quby plushies, Science Centre Singapore has three new experiences lined up for curious visitors.
The programmes take place in October and November, offering different ways to explore science through Halloween-themed activities, an interactive marine exhibition and a collaboration with the cartoon character Quby.
1. SPOOKOLOGY
Those looking for a Halloween outing with a little science thrown in can check out Spookology, which turns visitors into investigators to find out what happened after a secret experiment went wrong, with challenges involving fears such as giant spiders.
On Oct 30 and 31, the Halloween experience also features Spookology: Afterdark, which includes DJs and special evening editions of the Fire Tornado and Energy Titans shows.
Visitors can also explore selected Science Centre galleries after hours, watch Insanity, a PG13 horror short film at the Omni-Theatre, or join a Halloween stargazing session, subject to weather conditions.
Younger children can take part in Spookology Juniors at KidsSTOP from Oct 30 to Nov 1. Activities include building a flying spectre, discovering nocturnal creatures, exploring a sensory brew and hunting for hidden pumpkins.
When: Oct 27 to Nov 1, 10am to 5pm. Afterdark runs on Oct 30 and 31, from 7pm to 11pm.
Tickets: Day admission costs S$10 for Singaporean and permanent resident adults and S$6 for children and seniors. Standard tickets cost S$20 for adults and S$12 for children. Afterdark online tickets cost S$25, with separate admission required for KidsSTOP.
2. GLOWING OCEANS
Glowing Oceans lets visitors experience bioluminescence, the production of light by living organisms, through an exhibition featuring live marine plankton.
Billed as Asia's first full-scale living bioluminescence exhibition, its main attraction is the Lagoon, a shallow pool that visitors can step into while wearing protective booties provided on site. As they move through the water, the organisms respond by producing trails of blue light around their feet.
Other interactive displays include Galaxy Tables, where visitors can trace glowing patterns with their fingers, and Touch Tables and Tanks, where movements in the water cause the organisms to light up.
Visitors can also observe the organisms up close at the Bubble Pods and learn more about how bioluminescence works at the Lab Area and Educational Cove.
The exhibition is not suitable for children under four, as it involves water and low-light conditions. Older children must be accompanied by an adult.
When: From Nov 3, during Science Centre's regular opening hours.
Tickets: Singaporeans and permanent residents pay S$7 during off-peak periods. Peak period admission costs S$12 for adults and S$10 for children and seniors. Standard admission costs S$18 for adults and seniors and S$14 for children. Admission includes entry to Science Centre Singapore.
3. QUBY'S SCIENCE EXPLORER BUDDIES
To mark Quby's 10th anniversary, Science Centre Singapore is launching five limited-edition Science Explorer Buddies plushies inspired by science and the natural world.
The collection includes Whale Quby, Scallop Quby, Manta Ray Quby, Baby Quby and Kueh Tutu Quby, the last of which takes inspiration from the traditional Singapore snack.
The collection follows Quby's earlier collaboration with Science Centre Singapore, which included an appearance at SG Science Fest and a WhatsApp sticker pack. Gets yours from the Curiosity Shop.
For more details and ticketing information, visitors can check the official Science Centre Singapore website.