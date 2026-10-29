Science Centre Singapore to feature Halloween activities, glowing oceans exhibition and Quby plushies

From creepy experiments to giant spiders and Quby plushies, Science Centre Singapore has three new experiences lined up for curious visitors.

The programmes take place in October and November, offering different ways to explore science through Halloween-themed activities, an interactive marine exhibition and a collaboration with the cartoon character Quby.

1. SPOOKOLOGY

Those looking for a Halloween outing with a little science thrown in can check out Spookology, which turns visitors into investigators to find out what happened after a secret experiment went wrong, with challenges involving fears such as giant spiders.

On Oct 30 and 31, the Halloween experience also features Spookology: Afterdark, which includes DJs and special evening editions of the Fire Tornado and Energy Titans shows.

Visitors can also explore selected Science Centre galleries after hours, watch Insanity, a PG13 horror short film at the Omni-Theatre, or join a Halloween stargazing session, subject to weather conditions.

Younger children can take part in Spookology Juniors at KidsSTOP from Oct 30 to Nov 1. Activities include building a flying spectre, discovering nocturnal creatures, exploring a sensory brew and hunting for hidden pumpkins.

When: Oct 27 to Nov 1, 10am to 5pm. Afterdark runs on Oct 30 and 31, from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets: Day admission costs S$10 for Singaporean and permanent resident adults and S$6 for children and seniors. Standard tickets cost S$20 for adults and S$12 for children. Afterdark online tickets cost S$25, with separate admission required for KidsSTOP.