The Seletar Mall to host overnight indoor skatecross race in May

Participants will navigate a multi-level obstacle course throughout the mall, featuring steep ramps, tight technical sections, and a custom-built giant escalator slide that sends skaters descending from level to level.

Held in a time-trial format, the participants will race against the clock across five categories: Weekend Warrior, Open, Women’s Open, and the youth-focused categories, Novice and Advanced, for those aged 12 to 17.

Winners stand to receive cash prizes, medals and other prizes.

Beyond the race, the mall will also host a range of activities catered to different age groups and skill levels. From May 7 to 10, visitors can take part in inline skating tryouts at the Level 1 atrium. Equipment will be available for rent on-site.

Beginners of any age are welcome to join and will be guided by experienced instructors. More experienced skaters can explore the advanced area with obstacles for an added challenge. Performance demonstrations will take place from 2pm to 3pm and 5pm to 6pm on May 9.

Younger participants aged 4 to 12 can join a Junior Rollercross Race on May 9 from 11am to 5pm, with options including an obstacle course and a slalom challenge.

The event is part of the mall’s wider late-night campaign, which will run until Jun 28.