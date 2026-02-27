Logo
Not sure where to start with SingLit? Here are 50+ picks as SG Culture Pass adds Singapore titles
Booksellers, bookstagrammers, Singapore Writers Festival directors and local publishers share their SingLit recommendations as selected Singapore literature titles become eligible for the SG Culture Pass from Mar 1.

Selected Sing Lit titles will be eligible for purchase using the SG Culture Pass, starting from Mar 1, 2026. (Art: Jasper Loh)

Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
27 Feb 2026 02:33PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2026 02:54PM)
From Sunday (Mar 1), literature lovers and bookworms here will have another reason to celebrate: SingLit will be eligible for the SG Culture Pass

Selected Singapore literature titles will now be included in the SG Culture Pass scheme, an initiative by Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) that provides all eligible Singapore citizens aged 18 and above with S$100 credits to spend on local arts and heritage experiences until Dec 31, 2028.

Around 1,500 local literary titles – spanning fiction, poetry, plays and creative nonfiction in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – will be eligible for the initiative across 40 physical bookstores, including both major chains and indie bookshops. These titles can be identified by a Culture Pass sticker and must be purchased in person.

If you’ve been meaning to get into Singapore literature but don’t know where to start, this SingLit recommendation list is for you.

We reached out to key voices in the local literary community – from Singapore Writers’ Festival (SWF) directors and publishers to bookstore owners and bookstagrammers – to share their SingLit picks.

Not all the books below are eligible under the SG Culture Pass for now – but interested authors, publishers and bookstores can still apply to be part of the scheme via the official partner portal

In any case, consider this your curated guide to highly recommended titles to add to your shelf. 

For the full list of participating bookstores and book events, you may visit the SG Culture Pass website

POOJA NANSI, CHIEF PUBLISHER AT AFTERIMAGE PRESS AND FORMER SWF DIRECTOR

Pooja Nansi performing in You Are Here, an autobiographical piece shown at the Esplanade in 2016, which talks about her family and roots. (Photo: The Esplanade/Crispian Chan)

  • Nine Yard Sarees by Prasanthi Ram

    I read this cover to cover on a beach holiday and found myself crying in public. It is so tender, immersive and emotionally expansive. 

  • It Had To Be Her by Anittha Thanabalan

    A beautifully controlled Young Adult novel that sustains tension with precision. The characters feel real and lived-in, and you find yourself deeply invested in their choices and consequences. The sequel is out now and just as gripping.

  • Rib/cage by Rosaly Puthucheary, ArunDitha and Zeha

    A rare and powerful intergenerational collaboration, this collection gathers the voices of women from their 20s to their 80s reflecting on the burdens and inheritances of the body. It moves across decades with intimacy and clarity, tracing how the personal evolves and endures over time.

  • Ginsberg, Sing Me A Jiwang Song! by Nor

    This collection captures the zeitgeist with astonishing energy. It takes the spirit of Beat poetry (an American literary movement characterised by free verse) and makes it unmistakably Singaporean – full of music, groove, rage, tenderness and joy. I’ve never seen a collection with this much outward swagger.

IBRAHIM TAHIR, FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR OF WARDAH BOOKS

Ibrahim Tahir founded Wardah Books, a local independent bookstore in Kampong Glam that specialises in English-language Islamic Books, in 2002. (Photo: Wardah Books)

YEOW KAI CHAI, WRITER AND FORMER SWF DIRECTOR

Writer and arts curator Yeow Kai Chai led four editions of SWF from 2015 to 2018. (Photo: Yeow Kai Chai)

  • New Orleans by Clara Chow

    A travelogue with a twist. I love getting lost in the sensory cauldron that’s New Orleans, and also getting a peek into the doomed "paggro" (passive-aggressive) relationship of a free-spirited Singaporean writer and her Argentinian gay best friend.

  • UnFree Verse: Singapore Poetry In Form, edited by Tse Hao Guang, Joshua Ip and Theophilus Kwek

    A thoroughly, unapologetically geeky project by three industrious SingLit compadres, culled from 80 years of print and digital material. Whether it’s form, rhyme or rhythm, this title proves Singaporean poetry is a force to be reckoned with.

  • Dance, Time by Jason Wee

    A lot of people say they do interdisciplinary, but few do it as deftly as Jason Wee. Dance, Time are two long poems pivoting on a “poem-as-choreographic-score” designed for collaborative interpretation with dancers. Intriguing.

  • Inspector Inspector by Koh Jee Leong 

    Every word draws blood in this searing seance with Jee Leong’s 13 pitch-perfect palinodes in the voice of his dead father.

  • Hippocampus by You Yipiao and Enoch Ng

    An improvised back-and-forth between two Chinese poets as they traverse cultures and centuries in an epistemological search for knowledge. Trippy. 

EDMUND WEE, FOUNDER OF EPIGRAM BOOKS

Edmund Wee is the founder and publisher of Epigram Books, which publishes fiction – novels, short stories, plays, graphic novels, chapter books, picture books – and non-fiction books from Singapore and Southeast Asia. (Photo: TODAY/Navene Elangovan)

ALEX CHUA, FOUNDER OF BOOK BAR

Alex Chua founded Book Bar, an independent bookstore that describes itself as "eclectic" in Duxton, in 2023. (Photo: Book Bar)

NG KAH GAY, PUBLISHER OF ETHOS BOOKS

Ng Kah Gay is the publisher of Ethos Books, a local publisher that receives roughly 50 manuscript submissions per month and publishes six to eight titles each year. (Photo: TODAY/Lim Li Ting)

  • We Saw Mountains by Diana Rahim

    A set of short stories, each centring on our imagination and imaginative life. When you imagine these exquisite stories are by a Singaporean author, it will motivate you to be creative in your everyday life

  • Dey by Shivram Gopinath

    Poems that are really songs celebrating the colourful world that the Indian community experiences, blending Tamil cinema and culture with sights and sounds unique to multiracial Singapore.

DARYL YAM, CO-FOUNDER OF SING LIT STATION AND MANAGING EDITOR OF AFTERIMAGE PRESS

Daryl Yam is a published author and the co-founder of the literary charity Sing Lit Station, where he also serves as the managing editor of its publishing arm, Afterimage Press. (Photo: TODAY/Lim Li Ting)

  • Boh Beh Zhao by Cheng Him

    A narrative-in-verse written entirely in Singlish that’s as explosive as it is tender. The poetry collection tells the story of a layabout who finds out his mother is a hostess, and the confrontation with the self is truly unlike any other in SingLit. Period.

  • Elsewhere, The Cosmos Cracks by Chrystal Ho

    I loved this book for its sharp, incisive and ever-curious observations about our everyday environments that cut straight into both the Singaporean spirit and the many stories it tells itself. It cracked wide open my own narrow perceptions of the world and invited me to look at life a little harder.

  • Flung by Cyril Wong

    Cyril Wong's latest collection is also his latest foray away from the making of poetry collections, towards what I’d term "the book-length poem". Every page is a koan shaped by some of the most poetic and wisest utterances this legend has ever put pen to paper, and the cumulative result is a wandering into the soul’s many subjectivities that honestly could have continued for another 50 pages. A wonder.

TAN WALN CHING, FOUNDER OF CITY BOOK ROOM

Tan Waln Ching founded City Book Room, a local independent Chinese bookstore, in 2014. The shop specialises in local literature, history, and social commentary, and moved to Joo Chiat Road in 2022. (Photo: City Book Room)

  • Corridor by Alfian Sa'at

    Every Singaporean should read this book of short stories, whether in English or the Chinese translation, which highlights a glimpse of everyday life here.

  • State Of Emergency by Jeremy Tiang

    I love the novel because it’s a creative way to understand Singapore through literature. We got to hear the voices from the characters that we rarely hear, widening our perspective and thinking of the past more broadly.

  • The Non-existent Lover And Other Stories by Yeng Pway Ngon

    Easy to read with dark humour, yet philosophical. Through the stories, we can understand Singapore’s past and catch some sense of universal resonance in human nature, regardless of time. 

  • Dakota by Wong Koi Tet

    I love Koi Tet’s writing about his childhood and teenage memories in Dakota. His deeply personal nostalgia, expressed through his literary work, evokes a complexity of sentimentality, humour, and melancholy – offering a unique perspective that invites readers to reflect on their own memories and thoughts about life.

SHANNON ONG, CO-FOUNDER OF WOODS IN THE BOOKS

Woods in the Books, a bookstore in Singapore established in 2009 that specialises in children's picture books and illustrated books, was founded by husband-and-wife duo Mike Foo and Shannon Ong. (Photo: Woods in the Books)

LITTERED WITH BOOKS TEAM 

  • Pantun Baba Chan by Chan Eng Thai

    With over 100 featured pantun (Malay for poems), the book showcases the beauty and rich history of the Baba Malay Peranakan heritage, strengthening and encouraging the revival of Peranakan poetry.

  • The Goddess In The Living Room by Latha

    This book sheds light on various female Tamil voices and experiences in Singapore, spreading awareness of prevalent societal issues faced by different generations.

  • A Bit Of Earth by Suchen Christine Lim

    It gives us a glimpse of the challenges and experiences in Malaya through the lens of the immigrant Chinese community a past that is lesser known to many, especially those of the younger generations.

  • The Paper Bark Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu

    The book invites readers to 1930s Singapore through a unique fictional crime setting, making it both culturally rich and engaging. 

  • They Told Us To Move by Ng Kok Hoe 

    Through essays and raw and unique insights from interviews with residents of the Dakota community, this book showcases Singapore's architectural heritage and the importance of a sense of belonging and community. It highlights challenges surrounding community relocation that are often overlooked, and gives readers a closer look at Singapore's public housing system.

AQILAH ABDUL AZIZ, BOOKSTAGRAMMER BEHIND @AQILAHREADS

Aqilah Abdul Aziz is an active bookstagrammer with over 13,000 followers who has been sharing her thoughts on books and other literary projects since 2018. (Photo: Instagram/@aqilahreads)

  • To The Last Gram by Shreya Davies 

    This book gave me the recognition I didn't know I needed. It honours the quiet wounds of growing up feeling like an outsider with a sense of honesty that stays with you.

  • The Sound Of SCH by Danielle Lim 

    This book brings mental illness and caregiving into the open with such rawness and compassion. It feels necessary, especially in a society where stigma still lingers. It reminds us that both those struggling with mental health and those caring for the struggling deserve understanding and support.

  • The Story Game by Shze-Hui Tjoa 

    This book moved me in a way I'm still processing. Its vulnerability and unconventional form reminded me how powerful a memoir can be when it refuses to tidy up the messiness of real life.

HEW CHINYI, BOOKSTAGRAMMER BEHIND @CHINYIREADS AND CO-FOUNDER OF QUIET READERS’ CLUB

  • What Gives Us Our Names by Alvin Pang 

    This book changed my mind about SingLit. The author turned intangible qualities and values, such as Success, Freedom, Failure, and Hope, into human figures. Then he questioned: If they were humans, what would they be like? It's a set of philosophical stories that make you reflect on your life. 

  • We Shall Remember: The Story Of Singapore At War by Sim Ee Waun

    The author writes in a way that makes history interesting and accessible even for children without dumbing it down. It covers many elements of local history that are less well known or even forgotten, without omitting the key events. As someone who is drawn to reading about wars, such books are hard to come by. 

JOLIN TOH, BOOKSTAGRAMMER BEHIND @TWENTYCHARM

  • What God Took Your Legs Away by Wahid Al Mamun

    Wahid’s debut collection is an intricate exploration of migration, memory, and love. As recurring themes and emotions slowly crescendoed, I finally recognised the beauty and subtlety in storytelling by poetry.

  • Darker By Four by June CL Tan

    This duology combines reincarnated lovers, magic inspired by Haw Par Villa (Chinese courts of Hell), and an elite training academy. The pace is delectably fast, and with sky-high tension, I finished this in a day.

Source: CNA/iz

