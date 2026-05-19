SG Culture Pass expands access to Sing Lit with over 1,100 new titles and six additional bookstores
Singaporeans will now have access to over 2,600 eligible Sing Lit titles across 15 participating bookstores with 46 outlets islandwide.
Singaporeans looking to spend their SG Culture Pass credits on local books now have more options with over 1,100 additional titles and six new bookstores added to the scheme.
Announced by Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), the expansion now includes six newly onboarded stores: Basheer Graphic Books and Book Point Pte Ltd at Bras Basah Complex, along with Littered With Books, Nurul Anwar Bookstore, TCZ Studio and The Zall Bookstore.
Eligible titles can be identified by an official SG Culture Pass sticker on the cover.
Local literary works were first included under the SG Culture Pass in March 2026. Eligible titles span across fiction – including comics and graphic novels – poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil languages, written by a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident at the time of publishing.
Beyond bookstores, credits can also be used at upcoming literary events – from pop-ups and book fairs to literary festivals.
For the little ones, the Asian Festival Of Children's Content Book Fair runs from May 21 to 24 and the Singapore Children's Book Festival will be from Jun 19 to 21.
The inaugural Books And Games Festival – or BAGFest 2026 – which brings together local literary and tabletop gaming communities will be held on Jun 27 and 28. Library pop-ups are also planned at Punggol, Tampines and Bishan libraries from July to October.
Authors interested in joining the scheme can do so through their publishers or distributors.
Publishers, distributors and bookstores can apply on the SG Culture Pass website.