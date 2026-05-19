SG Culture Pass expands access to Sing Lit with over 1,100 new titles and six additional bookstores

Eligible titles can be identified by an official SG Culture Pass sticker on the cover.

Local literary works were first included under the SG Culture Pass in March 2026. Eligible titles span across fiction – including comics and graphic novels – poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil languages, written by a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident at the time of publishing.

Beyond bookstores, credits can also be used at upcoming literary events – from pop-ups and book fairs to literary festivals.

For the little ones, the Asian Festival Of Children's Content Book Fair runs from May 21 to 24 and the Singapore Children's Book Festival will be from Jun 19 to 21.