Singapore HeritageFest returns in May, celebrating local maritime heritage with over 100 programmes

Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) will return from May 1 to 24, with more than 100 programmes across the island focusing on the country’s maritime heritage.

Now in its 23rd edition, the festival is being organised for the first time by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board (NHB). This year’s theme spotlights Singapore's maritime history and looks at how trade, migration and seafaring traditions have shaped the country's development as a port city.