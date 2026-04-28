Singapore HeritageFest returns in May, celebrating local maritime heritage with over 100 programmes
The 23rd edition of the festival runs from May 1 to 24, and features programmes that celebrate and spotlight the country's maritime heritage, including workshops on seafaring practices and guided tours on both land and water.
Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) will return from May 1 to 24, with more than 100 programmes across the island focusing on the country’s maritime heritage.
Now in its 23rd edition, the festival is being organised for the first time by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board (NHB). This year’s theme spotlights Singapore's maritime history and looks at how trade, migration and seafaring traditions have shaped the country's development as a port city.
The programmes include various tours and guided trails on both land and water, immersive theatre that narrates stories related to the sea, interactive workshops that highlight age-old seafaring practices, and exhibitions that celebrate the diverse communities that have shaped Singapore's identity.
Programmes will be held at multiple locations around Singapore, including the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and areas such as Bugis, Clarke Quay, Marina Bay, Jurong and other sites within the Fullerton heritage precinct.
In conjunction with its 30th anniversary, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will also organise guided tours, vessel visits and maritime-themed trails.
A key hub for the festival is Homeground @ ACM Green, a "festival village" where exhibitions, performances, hands-on workshops, alongside retail and food options will take place.
Among the highlights are Port of Dreams, a roving theatre experience set around The Fullerton Bay Hotel and Clifford Pier that traces stories of port life from the 1930s to the present; and A Bump Through Time, a theatrical bumboat journey along the Singapore River, covering areas such as Clarke Quay and Marina Bay.
Other programmes include Shipped: Memoirs from Our Maritime World, a maritime archaeology showcase featuring artefacts and underwater discoveries; a Jurong Fishery Port tour offering a behind-the-scenes look at how seafood is distributed; The Port Orchestra, an interactive mini-musical by the multiethnic musical group Artusik, and walking trails around the Fullerton area that explore the significant role of the spice trade in Singapore’s history.
Alongside the activities are various storytelling segments, such as Bubu and the Big Catch: Stories of the Southern Islands by Orang Laut SG, which explores the diverse indigenous communities that have lived in Singapore and its neighbouring islands; and Cerita Laut: Tales & Crafts of the Sea, an immersive workshop that shares stories of the different marine creatures found in local waters.
There are also various other workshops and demonstrations, such as sessions on traditional spice-making and heritage crafts including weaving fish nets and playing lesser-known musical instruments.
Festival director Qazim Karim said in a statement: “Singapore's story is inseparable from the sea. From bustling ports and thriving trades to the communities who lived and worked along our shores, our maritime heritage is a living legacy that continues to shape our identity today.
"As a steward of Singapore’s cultural and heritage ecosystem, SHF brings together partners across communities to present collaborative programmes that explore maritime heritage from multiple perspectives, deepening public engagement with our shared histories. Through these experiences, we invite everyone to journey through our maritime past and celebrate the shared heritage that connects us all.”
More than 100 community partners are involved in this year’s festival. Full programme details and registration information are available on the official Singapore HeritageFest website.