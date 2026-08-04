SG Science Fest offers free entry to Science Centre with science shows and activities over National Day weekend

This year's festival also adopts an ocean-themed setting, with programmes inspired by marine science. Visitors can take part in mystery-solving activities, water play experiences, and children's games with a marine-inspired twist.

Other hands-on stations explore marine science through activities such as testing ship buoyancy and examining coral fragments.

Families with young children can also visit SG Science Fest Juniors at KidsSTOP, which features storytelling sessions inspired by Singapore's maritime heritage, alongside opportunities to view specimens of local marine plants and animals. Tickets for the SG Science Fest Juniors bundle at KidsSTOP are priced at S$5 per adult and S$10 per child.

At the Omni-Theatre, visitors can catch films including Little Eve – Stories Of Planet Earth and Ocean Paradise, with tickets from S$9. During selected screenings of Earth: Our Only Home, 10-year-old musician Shayne, one of Singapore's youngest licensed buskers, will perform live alongside the planetarium presentation.

The Science Centre will also host food and play zones celebrating Singapore's heritage. The Bazaar at the Marquee will have booths on Singapore's local delicacies, alongside a community art installation. At the amphitheatre, visitors can try traditional childhood games such as chapteh and five stones.

For more information, those interested may visit the official Science Centre Singapore website.