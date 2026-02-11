Shell Select revamp adds Watsons Lite, Hooga and Vivino lifestyle offerings
Watsons Lite debuts at selected Shell stations with a curated range of health and personal care essentials. New retail tie-ups also bring Hooga lifestyle items and Vivino wines to motorists and nearby communities.
Shell has introduced a refreshed Shell Select concept at its outlets across Singapore. Launched on Wednesday (Feb 11), the updated concept features new collaborations with Watsons, lifestyle brand Hooga, and Danish wine retailer Vivino.
It is currently available at 12 Shell service stations islandwide, including Paya Lebar Macpherson, Tampines, Choa Chu Kang, Telok Blangah and Sengkang. More locations will be added progressively.
These new retail partnerships and store layouts come from Shell’s approach to making petrol stations more convenient for motorists and nearby communities.
As it marks 135 years in Singapore, Shell expands its services in the stations beyond refuelling to include electric vehicle charging, car care services and convenience retail. The refreshed stores are designed to provide everyday essentials on-the-go, such as health and personal care items, fresh food, gifts and vehicle care products in a single stop.
Among the new additions is a Watsons Lite concept within a Shell station, described as the first of its kind globally, offering a selection of health and personal care essentials. Shell has also partnered with Hooga to sell curated lifestyle and car scent products, and expanded its partnership with Vivino, the world's largest wine marketplace, to offer curated wines at 49 Shell stations across Singapore.
Shell said the changes reflect shifting consumer habits and expectations with customers placing greater value on overall brand experience and convenience. It pointed out that EV drivers often look for more than a quick charge as they spend longer periods at charging locations, pointing to broader shifts in retail and the customer experience.
To mark the launch, Shell is offering up to 30 per cent off on Hooga, Watsons, Vivino and Shell Cafe products at participating Shell Select stores from now until Mar 31.
“Customers today want simple, useful stops that fit naturally into their day, whether it’s grabbing a snack, picking up daily essentials or finding a small gift for gatherings on the go,” said Doong Shiwen, general manager of Shell Mobility and Convenience Singapore.
“With the new Shell Select, we’ve worked with trusted brand partners to curate familiar favourites and practical choices that make each visit easier and more relevant.”
Today, Shell has 57 stations in Singapore, with over 50 of them offering Shell Select stores.