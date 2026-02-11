Shell Select revamp adds Watsons Lite, Hooga and Vivino lifestyle offerings

Shell has introduced a refreshed Shell Select concept at its outlets across Singapore. Launched on Wednesday (Feb 11), the updated concept features new collaborations with Watsons, lifestyle brand Hooga, and Danish wine retailer Vivino.

It is currently available at 12 Shell service stations islandwide, including Paya Lebar Macpherson, Tampines, Choa Chu Kang, Telok Blangah and Sengkang. More locations will be added progressively.

These new retail partnerships and store layouts come from Shell’s approach to making petrol stations more convenient for motorists and nearby communities.

As it marks 135 years in Singapore, Shell expands its services in the stations beyond refuelling to include electric vehicle charging, car care services and convenience retail. The refreshed stores are designed to provide everyday essentials on-the-go, such as health and personal care items, fresh food, gifts and vehicle care products in a single stop.